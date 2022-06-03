“The ideal fit” – Barnsley enter talks with veteran over managerial vacancy: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Neil Warnock may be on the brink of a shock return to football management with League One side Barnsley.

According to the Barnsley Chronicle, the 73-year old is a front-running candidate to take over the vacant managerial position with the Tykes, with chief executive Khaled El-Ahmed having initial talks with the veteran, who retired from football in April.

Warnock could be set to make a quick u-turn though, with more talks planned with the South Yorkshire outfit, who he played for between 1976 and 1978.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on Warnock’s potential appointment…

Adam Jones

He would have been a good replacement for Markus Schopp but with the Tykes opting to appoint Poya Asbaghi, that was a fatal blow in their quest to remain afloat in the Championship.

Now they’re in League One, Warnock would still be an asset as a notorious promotion winner and would at least help to provide some form of stability at Oakwell.

You just feel he’s the calm head needed at the club to not only help the team’s performances on the pitch – but also provide useful expertise off it.

He left Middlesbrough in a much better place than he found them in and you would back him to do the same here in South Yorkshire.

Carla Devine

This feels like a decision that somewhat depends on how far Barnsley are looking in terms of progression.

Neil Warnock is a proven manager and in League One especially, you’d expect him to do a job.

That being said, at 73 years old and having already announced retirement, if he did come into the job you can’t see him staying put for a prolonged period – maybe a year or two at best.

Therefore, the Tykes would eventually end up in the position of needing to appoint again and a fresh start could take them back to square one.

For me, Barnsley should be looking at their next appointment as long-term with a view to build at Oakwell – and that’s not something Warnock would provide.

Ben Wignall

Even though he ‘retired’ in April, you can never keep a good man down for too long, and in the case of Warnock, he may have one more season left in him.

The man has the most experience at Championship level you could possibly want, and you’d imagine he would only take a League One job and come out of retirement if the club was close to his heart.

Barnsley are just that as a former player and proud Yorkshireman, and considering there will be money to spend once sales go through for some individuals, it makes the Tykes vacancy an attractive one.

It would be an appointment that surely Barnsley fans would get behind and although it’s a deviation from the road they’ve gone down with a lot of their appointments in recent years, Warnock looks to be the ideal fit for the task at hand – now the club have got to try and convince him that coming out of retirement is the right move.