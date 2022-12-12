“The ideal appointment” – QPR confirm significant managerial decision: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR have confirmed the appointment of Neil Critchley, with the former Blackpool boss penning down a three-and-a-half-year deal at Loftus Road.

Succeeding Mick Beale after his departure to Rangers, the former Liverpool academy coach will be hoping that he can help sustain a push for the Championship play-offs.

Critchley had been linked with recent jobs at Luton Town and Wigan Athletic, however, he will now be looking to kick on as R’s boss.

QPR currently sit ninth in the second-tier standings and are three points outside of the play-off positions, having picked up a mere point from their last six league games.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Critchley, his appointment at Loftus Road and whether he can help the R’s back to their start of season form…

Billy Mulley

I’m excited by this appointment and I think it has the potential of being an excellent next step for the R’s after the disappointment of seeing Beale leave so swiftly.

Defying expectations by securing promotion to the Championship and keeping Blackpool up last season, the 44-year-old certainly has the potential to advance this QPR side.

Critchley has been integral to the development of lots of young players in recent times, something that makes his arrival at Loftus Road a really good fit.

Of course, being at a club with relatively high expectations will represent a different kind of challenge for the former Blackpool boss, but ultimately, he possesses all the right attributes to be a success with the London club.

Josh Cole

This could turn out to be a very clever appointment by QPR.

During his time in charge of Blackpool, Critchley managed to guide the club to promotion from League One before helping them to consolidate their place in the Championship last season.

When you consider that QPR arguably have a better squad at their disposal compared to what Critchley was working with at Bloomfield Road, there is no reason why the 44-year-old cannot oversee a push for a play-off place.

By getting the best out of the likes of Lyndon Dykes, Ilias Chair and Chris Willock, Critchley could help the R’s reach new heights in 2023.

Adam Jones

Critchley seems to have followed a similar path to Mick Beale but could be even more successful considering he has more experience under his belt as a head coach than the new Rangers boss does.

Able to work within a limited budget, he seems to be an ideal appointment and at 44, he could end up being a long-term manager for QPR and that’s what they need following Beale’s departure.

He will surely want to settle down somewhere for a few years now following his departures from Blackpool and Aston Villa in recent months – and that can only bode well for the West London in their quest to keep hold of him.

And all things considered, with Critchley thriving in the Championship last season too, this seems like the ideal appointment.