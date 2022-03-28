The Hull City youngsters who will be eyeing a breakthrough season in 22/23

The 2021/22 campaign has been a big season for a few of Hull City’s up-and-coming players.

The likes of Jacob Greaves, Keane Lewis-Potter, and in recent weeks Brandon Fleming have been particularly eye-catching this term – establishing themselves as key first team players and likely attracting attention from elsewhere.

As we close in on the end of the season, we’ve highlighted a few of the Hull youngsters that will be eyeing a breakthrough in 2022/23.

19-year-old forward Will Jarvis is the obvious place to start. He’s been firing in goals for the U23s this term and has been on the fringes of the senior squad at times.

He made his debut off the bench in the Carabao Cup last year and also featured in the Championship back in August.

With Marcus Forss, Ryan Longman, and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh all set to return to their parent clubs at the end of the current campaign and Lewis-Potter linked with a move away, Jarvis will be keen to show manager Shota Arveladze that he can be a useful option at senior level next season.

Centre-back Jevon Mills is another teenager that was handed his debut by Grant McCann in the early stages of the current campaign.

That taste of Championship football will likely only have made the defender hungry for more and he’ll be keen to use his loan spell at Falkirk as a chance to prove he’s ready.

Greaves’ success is proof that if you’re good enough, you’re old enough, and should he depart this summer there may be a space in the squad that needs filling.

Callum Jones has been busy this term, spending the first half of the season on loan with League One side Morecambe and joining Grimsby Town on a one-month loan a few weeks ago.

The 20-year-old midfielder has shown that he’s not out of place in senior football and will be hoping for a chance to showcase his quality under Arveladze.

He’s certainly on the manager’s radar – having featured twice after he returned from loan at Morecambe in January.