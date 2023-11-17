Highlights Hatem Ben Arfa showed glimpses of brilliance at Newcastle United but struggled with inconsistency and injuries.

Ben Arfa's time at Hull City went disastrously, as he played poorly and had a falling out with manager Steve Bruce.

After leaving England, Ben Arfa had a resurgence in France but his career was marred by controversies and clashes with teammates and managers. He is currently a free agent.

At the start of the 2014/15 Premier League season, Hull City looked like they had prepared well with a strong transfer window but there was one signing which could not have gone worse.

The likes of Michael Dawson, Harry Maguire and Andy Robertson had joined to improve the backline, whilst Mo Diame, Robert Snodgrass and Abel Hernandez had joined to reinforce the attacking areas of the pitch.

One signing that had a lot of excitement surrounding it though was the loan deal for Hatem Ben Arfa due to the raw quality he had shown time after time at Newcastle United.

Steve Bruce believed he could be the one to tame him but he realised that even for him, the Frenchman was a step too far.

Why was there a hype around Hatem Ben Arfa?

Ben Arfa had been at Newcastle United for five years as he joined on a permanent deal from Marseille after initially coming on a one-year loan deal.

In that loan deal in the 2010/11 campaign, the winger showed glimpses of quality and throughout his time at the club that is what he done with a dazzling goal against Bolton Wanderers being one of the most remembered in Premier League history.

He showed that he was capable of moments of brilliance, but a lack of consistency and various injuries caused him issues.

How bad did it go at Hull City for Ben Arfa?

Ben Arfa played nine times for Hull City before he left and what summed up his time at the Tigers perfectly is the fact that in his last game, he moved less than their goalkeeper Alan McGregor which led to him being dragged off after 35 minutes.

According to The Mirror this led to Bruce and Ben Arfa having a falling out which ended any chances he had of playing for the club again.

Overall for Hull, he only played 384 minutes in the Premier League and his only goal contribution came in the League Cup against West Brom which was a defeat.

Bruce never actually managed to win a game whilst he was on the pitch which certainly didn't help in Hull's attempt to stay up during that campaign and it was clear that even without the arguments he didn't bring a positive contribution during games.

During the final month of his loan, he was training in Paris and when he was sent back to Newcastle, as Bruce was unwilling to put up with him for the second half of the season, he was released from his contract.

His last chance of a career revival in England he had thrown away, which was a shame for fans around the country as on his day he shone brighter than most on the pitch but many questioned his desire and actual love for the game which was prominent in his final game in England.

What happened to Ben Arfa after his time in England?

To many people's disbelief, he had a strong resurgence when he moved back to his home country as he got a deal with OGC Nice and due to scoring 18 goals in 37 games for them French giants Paris-Saint Germain swooped in for him.

He was there for two years but he only played in his first season for the club and the French international won three major honours at the Parisian club.

Perhaps his biggest achievement after leaving England came after PSG as he won the Coupe De France with Stade Rennes in 2019 defeating his former club PSG.

Since that cup win though, we have seen shades of his former self with a poor spell in Spain for Real Valladolid then when he joined Bordeaux he clashed with teammates.

His biggest controversy came after that in 2022 as he joined Lille but he didn't last long as he had an altercation with the manager and then insulted the president on social media.

So at 36 years old, he is currently a free agent having not officially retired but it would appear that his football career is all but over.

One which had relative success but a career which could have been so much more but he proved at Hull that you can have the talent but if you don't work hard, then you have no chance.