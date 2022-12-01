The Hull City player who has seen his market value drop by 65% – But why?

Hull City had a very active summer transfer window.

New owner Acun Ilicali looked to build a squad for Shota Arveladze that was capable of competing for promotion.

But poor performances in the first few months of the campaign saw the Georgian dismissed from his position within the club.

Liam Rosenior has taken the reins and will be aiming to lift the club towards the top half of the Championship table.

With the team currently 20th in the table during the World Cup break, the Tigers will have plenty of ground to make up in the second half of the campaign.

One player Rosenior will be hoping steps up to the challenge is Ozan Tufan.

But the midfielder has seen his Transfermarkt value drop by 65 per cent over the last 12 months.

Here we take a look at why that may be and what that could mean for Hull and Tufan going forward…

Tufan signed for Watford as part of a season long loan agreement during the summer of 2021, with a valuation of €10 million, but that has since dropped to €3.5 million since arriving at the MKM Stadium.

A big part of that will be due to how poorly his time with the Hornets went, with the midfielder only featuring seven times for Watford during their relegation campaign in the Premier League last season.

With just four starts, the Turk failed to make much of an impact on England’s top flight, which saw his stock decrease within the game.

Zero goals and zero assists made it a very forgettable stint at Vicarage Road.

Since signing for Hull, Tufan has shown more promise, scoring three times from 18 appearances in the Championship.

But taking the drop down the pyramid has taken an impact on his value, with the second division standard that bit lower than in the Premier League.

That Hull have had a poor start to the season will only have a negative effect on Tufan’s value.

An improved second half of the campaign may repair his standing in the game, but for now his reputation has suffered a big blow, having built himself a noteworthy CV during his time in the Turkish Super Lig with Fenerbahce.