Highlights Many of Huddersfield Town's starting 11 from their Wembley success in 2012 have moved on to other clubs, with some now playing in lower leagues.

Goalkeeper Alex Smithies, defender Jack Hunt, and midfielder Tommy Miller are still involved in football, but now play for Leicester City, Bristol Rovers, and South Shields respectively.

Sadly, former player Damien Johnson is now out of football, while Lee Novak has retired and hasn't returned to the game.

Huddersfield Town ended the 2011/12 season with Wembley success against Sheffield United. After winning on penalties, they returned to the Championship.

It has been over ten years since that success. In that time, the club have been in the Premier League and narrowly avoided relegation back to League One.

Here, though, we’ve looked back at their starting 11 that day in 2012 and where they are now.

Alex Smithies - Leicester City

Goalkeeper Alex Smithies had been at the club since 1998, when he joined as an eight-year-old. Overall, he played 247 times for his boyhood club.

Smithies left Huddersfield in 2015, joining QPR. After three years there and four years with Cardiff City, he’s now with Leicester City in the Championship.

Jack Hunt - Bristol Rovers

Another player that came through the academy is right back, Jack Hunt. The full back played 104 games for Huddersfield, including starting the play-off final.

After long spells with Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City, Hunt joined Bristol Rovers this summer.

Sean Morrison - Rotherham United

Centre half Sean Morrison’s last game for Huddersfield was the League One play-off final. He played a pivotal role in their play-off push and scored a penalty in the shoot-out.

Morrison spent nine years with Cardiff but is now with Rotherham United after joining in January 2023.

Peter Clarke - Warrington Town

Peter Clarke had a tricky season with injuries, but the Huddersfield captain helped lead the team to the Championship.

After several more years in the Football League, Clarke now finds himself with Warrington Town in the National League North.

Calum Woods - Bala Town

Naturally a right back, Calum Woods found himself playing left back due to injuries and Hunt’s form. That’s where he started and played the game for Huddersfield on this day.

Woods, now 36, is with Bala Town in the Cymru Premier, the top tier of Welsh football.

Kallum Higginbotham - Tranent Juniors

Kallum Higginbotham joined from Falkirk in the January of the 2011/12 season. He was loaned out in March but returned and started in the final.

After returning to Scotland, he’s now with Tranent Juniors, who play in the Lowland League.

Damien Johnson came to Huddersfield towards the end of his career. He started the final and played the full 120 minutes.

Johnson joined Fleetwood Town permanently, but left after a year. He was the first team technical coach & head of player development at Blackburn Rovers but left the role in 2022.

Tommy Miller - South Shields (Assistant Manager)

Experienced midfielder Tommy Miller was at Huddersfield for just one season, but proved pivotal to their promotion.

Miller retired in 2019 at Spennymoor Town and is now the assistant manager at South Shields in the National League North.

Danny Ward - Huddersfield

Danny Ward joined Huddersfield permanently after a successful spell on loan. He came off in the first half of extra time.

After spells with Cardiff City and Rotherham United, Ward is now back with Huddersfield.

Jordan Rhodes - Blackpool

One of the best goalscorers the Football League has ever seen, Jordan Rhodes scored 73 goals in 124 appearances.

He rejoined Huddersfield in 2021, but is now on loan at League One club Blackpool.

Lee Novak - Retired

Novak joined Huddersfield in 2009 and played 144 games for Huddersfield. He stayed with the club for another year.

Novak retired in 2021 while at Bradford City. Since retiring, he hasn’t returned to football in any form.