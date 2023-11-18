Highlights Dean Hoyle's tenure as Huddersfield Town owner had its ups and downs, but there were many highs, including two promotions and a Premier League dream.

Dean Hoyle may not have done everything right during his time as Huddersfield Town owner, but there were certainly a lot of highs under his tenure at the head of the boardroom.

The Card Factory founder is a lifelong Terriers supporter, and after becoming chairman in 2008, Hoyle then became the majority shareholder and therefore owner of the club a year later.

Town won two promotions under the ownership of Hoyle as they reached the Championship in 2012 and then five years later, the Premier League dream was achieved thanks to a penalty shootout play-off final win over Reading.

In 2019 though, with Huddersfield relegated from the Premier League, Hoyle sold up to Phil Hodgkinson due to his poor health, but three years later he was back as chairman due to the latter's financial difficulties.

Facilitating the takeover of Kevin Nagle earlier this year, Hoyle also reportedly wrote off £40 million worth of debt in a final act for his club, and his time at the John Smith's Stadium saw some fantastic players pull on the blue and white shirt.

There were perhaps none more committed and played with their heart on their sleeve more than Peter Clarke though, who was one of Hoyle's first signings after fully taking over as majority owner in June 2009.

Peter Clarke's Huddersfield Town career in numbers

Clarke arrived at Huddersfield on a free transfer in the summer of 2009, having impressed for three years at Southend United, and for five straight seasons he would be at the heart of the club's defence.

At the age of 27, Huddersfield were getting a Clarke who was in his prime and they knew what he was about anyway, having faced the Shrimpers for a couple of years - he was committed and would put his head on anything.

Peter Clarke's Huddersfield Town League Stats Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2009-10 League One 48 5 1 2010-11 League One 49 4 0 2011-12 League One 34 0 2 2012-13 Championship 43 0 2 2013-14 Championship 26 0 3

If not injured, Clarke would be a regular under three different managers in Lee Clark, Simon Grayson and Mark Robins, and throughout his time at the West Yorkshire outfit, Clarke would be the club captain.

And his impact at the club was at its peak in his first two years, where he would win the club's Player of the Year award for two seasons in succession, which just showed how much of a rock he was at the back.

Even though he would be solid and reliable for the club, Clarke would not be offered a new contract in the summer of 2019, bringing his five-year stay to an end, but he has continued to play regular EFL football for the likes of Blackpool, Bury, Oldham Athletic and Tranmere Rovers among others.

What is Peter Clarke up to now?

Remarkably as well, at the age of 41, Clarke is continuing to play football at a very competitive level.

Staying close to his North West roots of Southport, Clarke joined Warrington Town over the summer after they were promoted to the National League North, and he's played in every single one of their 17 matches so far in the sixth tier of English football.

What that shows is Clarke has kept himself fit and healthy relatively over the years to still be able to play at that kind of level at the age he is, and there won't be many 41-year-old's at any level where there is professional clubs in England.

It's been a long time since Clarke departed Huddersfield, nearly 10 years in-fact, but when he's finally decided to hang up his boots and returns to watch a Town game, he will more-than likely get a heroes reception on the pitch - that could be said for most of the club's he's played for though.