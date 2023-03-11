The Huddersfield Town players whose futures at the club are uncertain

Huddersfield Town find themselves facing a precarious position heading into the final months of the 2022/23 season.

The Terriers go into their clash with West Brom at The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon second from bottom of the Championship table, six points from safety.

As a result, the threat of relegation to League One is undoubtedly a genuine one for the club, which could well have a knock-on effect on a number of their players come the summer.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the Huddersfield players whose futures at the John Smith’s Stadium currently look to be uncertain, right here.

Florian Kamberi

Kamberi only joined Huddersfield as a free agent in January, but his future at the club already seems far from secure.

Although he did score on debut in the FA Cup, the striker has since made just one Championship for the Terriers as a late substitute in late January, failing to establish himself in the side, meaning with his contract expiring in the summer, it is hard to imagine he has done enough to earn himself an extended stay.

Rolando Aarons

Aarons has struggled for game time since joining Huddersfield from Newcastle in 2021, and was loaned to Motherwell in the summer window.

However, that move was cut short in November due to injury, and the winger is so far yet to make an appearance for the Terriers since returning to the John Smith’s Stadium. As a result, with his deal also expiring in the summer, there has been little chance for him to earn a new one, and the wide options Huddersfield have, means he may not be able to do that, regardless of his fitness situation.

Josh Ruffels

Another to have joined Huddersfiield in the summer of 2021 who may now find his future at the club uncertain, in Josh Ruffels.

Having moved from Oxford, the left-back struggled for game time last season, while the current campaign has seen him lack consistency both defensively and going forward, meaning there may be questions about whether he has done enough to earn a new contract, with his current deal expiring in the summer.

Sorba Thomas

While he may have been a key player for Huddersfield last season in their run to the play-off final, Thomas found himself well down the pecking order this time round, amid some poor form.

That did generate a feeling that a change of scenery was needed, and Huddersfield’s willingness to let him go was highlighted by his loan move to Blackburn in January. Given he has largely thrived there, you feel that all concerned could be open to a more permanent move for the winger in the summer, especially given his contract situation means they could generate a decent for a player of his quality.