The Huddersfield Town dilemmas facing Carlos Corberan ahead of Luton play-off clash tonight

Huddersfield Town face Luton Town tonight in the first leg of their play-off semi-final doubleheader.

Carlos Corberan’s side secured third in the table after four wins on the bounce heading into the play-offs, with Luton the first hurdle for them to overcome in their quest to secure a place in the Premier League next season.

Nathan Jones will have Luton set-up in a way that will test Town, although it’s something Corberan has managed to overcome once already this season, beating the Hatters 2-0 just a month ago.

Despite Huddersfield’s recent form and the fact that they are favourites heading into the fixture, there are a couple of dilemmas facing Corberan.

They centre around his team selection, though, which heading into a play-off campaign is hardly a bad thing:

Jonathan Hogg’s role

It’s hard to imagine that Hogg won’t be involved in the starting XI tonight, it’s more a matter of the role he’s asked to play.

With Matty Pearson out injured, we’ve seen Hogg drop into the middle of a back-three, flanked by Levi Colwill and Tom Lees. Pearson won’t feature tonight, heightening the possibility of that happening again.

5-3-2 feels like Huddersfield’s best formation heading into the play-offs, although Corberan is notoriously difficult to call.

It might be that he favours a 4-4-2 or 4-3-3, which would then see Hogg push up into the midfield role he’s made his own over the years.

To Corberan, however, this might not feel much of a dilemma, more just selecting the right system for the occasion.

Risking O’Brien

What’s more of a dilemma is gambling on the fitness of Lewis O’Brien.

O’Brien was carrying a problem into the final stages of the regular season and was, understandably, not risked by Huddersfield.

Corberan revealed to his press conference yesterday that O’Brien was due to train on Thursday, with the view of featuring if he came through unscathed.

There’s no denying O’Brien’s importance to Huddersfield and the fact that their chance of winning promotion increases with him playing.

However, can Corberan risk his fitness with the second leg coming on Monday night?

There’s a case to suggest Huddersfield go into tonight looking to keep themselves in control of the tie, with the view of winning it on Monday in-front of their home support.

Holding O’Brien back would give him more time to recover and have a greater impact on the tie.

That being said, given his importance, it’s hard to see Corberan overlooking the 23-year-old if he’s been given the green-light to play by the medical staff.