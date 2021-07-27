‘The hope this gives me is unmatched’ – Many Derby County fans excited by player update

Derby County have posted an image of Krystian Bielik back in training, which has drawn an excited reaction from many fans of the East Midlands club.

The midfielder suffered a second season-ending ACL injury back in just over a year back in January.

Bielik joined the club permanently from Arsenal in 2019 but missed the majority of his debut season at Pride Park with a similar injury to the same knee.

The Poland international returned to first team action in November 2020 and quickly became a key player for the Rams but disaster struck again as he picked his second serious injury in as many seasons against Bristol City two months later.

Derby have endured a difficult period since both on and off the field – narrowly staying up but seeing takeover deals fall through, players leave, and their preparations for 2021/22 hampered by a transfer embargo.

It seems there is some good news for the Pride Park faithful, however, with Bielik pictured back on the grass training ahead of his long-awaited return.

Things you L̲O̲V̲E̲ to see! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/yTYCWvxEJ5 — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) July 26, 2021

The update has certainly caused a stir among the Rams fanbase, with many supporters taking to Twitter to voice their excitement.

