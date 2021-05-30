Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘The hope that kills you’, ‘Not good enough’ – These Swansea City fans react to player comments ahead of transfer window

Published

8 mins ago

on

Freddie Woodman has revealed that he hopes the play-off final defeat to Brentford wasn’t the last game he played for Swansea City.

The 24-year-old has spent the past two season on loan with the Welsh side, and he has generally impressed, although Woodman did concede a penalty in the defeat at Wembley yesterday.

The England youth international is due to return to Newcastle United this summer but his long-term future is unclear, as Woodman will want to be playing regularly again.

And, in a hint that he could return to Swansea for another spell, Woodman revealed to the media that he hopes to play for the club again.

As you would expect, that prompted plenty of responses from the Swansea fans, with many hoping that he will come back for another stint as number one. However, others feel it’s now the time for the club to develop their own players if a permanent deal couldn’t be agreed.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


