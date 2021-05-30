‘The hope that kills you’, ‘Not good enough’ – These Swansea City fans react to player comments ahead of transfer window

Freddie Woodman has revealed that he hopes the play-off final defeat to Brentford wasn’t the last game he played for Swansea City.

The 24-year-old has spent the past two season on loan with the Welsh side, and he has generally impressed, although Woodman did concede a penalty in the defeat at Wembley yesterday.

The England youth international is due to return to Newcastle United this summer but his long-term future is unclear, as Woodman will want to be playing regularly again.

And, in a hint that he could return to Swansea for another spell, Woodman revealed to the media that he hopes to play for the club again.

As you would expect, that prompted plenty of responses from the Swansea fans, with many hoping that he will come back for another stint as number one. However, others feel it’s now the time for the club to develop their own players if a permanent deal couldn’t be agreed.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Wouldn’t use a loan on him again. Let’s develop our own players for a change. Stick Benda in. 👍 https://t.co/r2eUGkZtQh — Daniel James (@DanielJJames2) May 30, 2021

It’s too early for this kind of emotional tug of war with my heart. https://t.co/L7l9nrxWFD — Megan Feringa (@megan_feringa) May 30, 2021

I hope Freddie Woodman has played his last game for the club. Comes across like a great guy and has certainly bought into the community and what the club means to us. However, I think yesterday is proven he’s not good enough and frankly, hasn’t kicked on from 2019/2020. — Tom Powell (@tom_powell6) May 30, 2021

Freddie Woodman we want you to stay 🦢🤍🖤#YJBFreddie — ᴄᴇʀʏs ʜᴜɴᴋɪɴ 🌳🦢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #StatueForEppy (@hunkin_24) May 30, 2021

Siri, what is “It’s the hope that kills you…”? https://t.co/Yj4eqwNN0v — Nathan Lewis (@nathdavidlewis) May 30, 2021

I hope it was — comps (@comps39602499) May 30, 2021

What he really means is that it’s his last game, see ya Freddie nice knowing you 👍🏻 #Swans https://t.co/CXvwcUCJv8 — Ioan Stephens (@ioanstephens) May 30, 2021