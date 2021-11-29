‘The hope that kills’, ‘Ruined my week’ – These Derby County fans react to dramatic QPR defeat

Derby County fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Queens Park Rangers this evening after a fantastic Andre Gray goal in the 90th minute.

Even though the Rams have been hit with a 21-point deduction this season, Wayne Rooney’s side have been playing well, which includes picking up results against Bournemouth and Fulham in recent games.

However, they couldn’t continue that against the R’s, despite Tom Lawrence’s fine finish seeing the hosts take the lead.

Chris Willock equalised after the break and it was very tough after that for Derby, but they looked as though they were hanging on for a draw until Gray’s moment of magic.

Have any of these 30 ex-Derby County players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 John Brayford Yes No

The manner of the loss was obviously tough for the fans to take, with Rooney’s men now 19 points from safety as they approach the halfway mark.

Here we look at some of the reaction from a section of the support on Twitter to the defeat…

It’s the hope that kills me — 🏂 (@LeooDcfc) November 29, 2021

Ruined my week and it’s only Monday https://t.co/cEbms5swls — Nick (@Nick_Davisonnn) November 29, 2021

Got to sign a better keeper, 1 that’ll get us on counter attacks quicker. Too predictable.

Also a striker willing to run and get in the box.

Stick Williams in at lb too — Matt Foster (@FosterShandy88) November 29, 2021

First time in a while I question the players and WR, you can look back at the game and we let them play far too much. There was so many openings for us tonight and we choose not to attack the areas. First time in a while I say we deserved nothing out the game. Onto BC 🐏 #dcfc — Rooneys Rams 🐏 (@rooneysrams) November 29, 2021

Really great effort from the lads just roos and forsyth the weak links again…onto the next game — Ashley Wooding (@ashley_wooding) November 29, 2021

Another battling performance and beaten by a great goal. Morrison/Kamil sub was an utter waste of time and meant we had to take Shinnie off to get CKR on. — matrix80band (@matrix80band) November 29, 2021

We only have ourselves to blame for losing tonight. Poor at times at the back, Roos not getting quick balls out when we could break from our own half. MOTM performance again by Liam Thompson — Shippo (@shippo8313) November 29, 2021