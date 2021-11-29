Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘The hope that kills’, ‘Ruined my week’ – These Derby County fans react to dramatic QPR defeat

Derby County fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Queens Park Rangers this evening after a fantastic Andre Gray goal in the 90th minute.

Even though the Rams have been hit with a 21-point deduction this season, Wayne Rooney’s side have been playing well, which includes picking up results against Bournemouth and Fulham in recent games.

However, they couldn’t continue that against the R’s, despite Tom Lawrence’s fine finish seeing the hosts take the lead.

Chris Willock equalised after the break and it was very tough after that for Derby, but they looked as though they were hanging on for a draw until Gray’s moment of magic.

The manner of the loss was obviously tough for the fans to take, with Rooney’s men now 19 points from safety as they approach the halfway mark.

Here we look at some of the reaction from a section of the support on Twitter to the defeat…


