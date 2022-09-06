“The honesty is really the key thing I’ve noticed” – QPR fan pundit gives verdict on Mick Beale

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Despite an 11th place finish last season, Mark Warburton left Queens Park Rangers at the end of his contract this summer likely as the club had been hoping to finish nearer the play-offs.

Following his departure, Mick Beale took over as the club’s new boss. It was seen as a risky move by some at the time given this job is Beale’s first as a manager in senior football.

However, Rangers currently sit ninth in the league and haven’t had a bad start to the season.

Going forward, the side should be looking for more consistency having won three, drawn two, and lost three of their league games so far this term.

However, we asked FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir for his thoughts on Beale’s first month in charge: “I must say I’ve been really impressed with Mick Beale.

“Not just the way he’s got us playing already because you can see that in the first few games, the way we want to play football and come across as a side with an identity of fluid, attacking football.

“But just him as a bloke in the first month of so, you can just see what he’s about and I love the honesty, it’s such a change from previous managers and every interview he does whether that’s before a game, after a game or regarding matters during the season, he’s very honest with the fan base and I think a lot of people respect that.

“I think we’ve needed that to hear the thoughts of an honest manager for once who can relate to the fans and I can really see the journey we can go on with Mick Beale.

“I can see us succeeding, it may take a little bit of time, it might not happen just like that in one season but I can see where he wants to take us and he’s managed to attract good players to the club, he’s got a lot of contacts, passion and knowledge of football in general which is astonishing really on a level I haven’t seen from a manager before and yeah I’ve been impressed.

“We’ve had a good start really to be fair, I think obviously the lack of goals from the strikers is a concern but we’re playing and if we tighten up at the back a bit I think we’ll be in for a very good season and there’s no reason why we can’t push on.

“So I’ve been impressed and like I say the honesty is really the key thing I’ve noticed when listening to him speak so long may it continue and I really hope he’s our gaffer for the next couple of years.”

The Verdict

Surely any doubters of Beale’s ability to do this job will have been put to rest following his first month in charge as the squad have done well and shown they are capable of playing good football.

As previously mentioned, the boss will probably be looking at consistency now and making sure his side are coming away from games with the results they want.

However, every team has to start somewhere and he has done well to use his contacts so far and create a good-looking side that will be eager to work hard and work on their game management.

If they can get a bit more consistency in the side this season, there’s no reason why QPR can’t be up at the top like they want to be.