Highlights Takeaway 1: West Brom's focus on reducing their wage bill has led to the departure of several high-earning players and limited new signings this season.

Takeaway 2: Players like Darren Fletcher, Salomón Rondón, Saido Berahino, Daniel Sturridge, Dwight Gayle, and Charlie Austin were among the top earners in previous seasons.

Takeaway 3: Jake Livermore, the long-serving captain, saw his game time reduced in the last two seasons, and Adam Reach's future at the club is uncertain due to his high wage and lack of playing time.

West Brom have not been afraid to give out high wages to secure Premier League and Championship talent - and are currently suffering the consequences.

The Baggies have been focused on reducing the wage bill this season and, where possible, bring in significant fees for their stronger performers.

Dara O'Shea's move to Burnley did just that while experienced professionals Tom Rogic, David Button and Jake Livermore have all been permanently removed from the books.

Karlan Grant has also made the temporary switch to South Wales with Cardiff City while incomings have been limited: winger Jeremy Sarmiento, Josh Maja and Pipa the only new faces at the Hawthorns.

As several other big earners enter the final years of their contracts, Carlos Corberán will be hoping to make a hopeful push for the play-offs with the existing talent still in his ranks.

With that said, we look at the estimated top earners from each of the last ten seasons, according to Capology.

Darren Fletcher - 2014/15 - £52,000

The Manchester United midfielder brought much-needed experience and leadership to the heart of the West Brom midfield upon his arrival in January 2015.

The five-time Premier League winner immediately became captain, securing a 13th place finish with the Baggies, playing 15 times in the second half of the season.

The Scottish international was a mainstay under Tony Pulis, featuring in all Premier League matches in the following two seasons as the Baggies cemented their mid-table security, including a top-half finish in the 2016/17 season.

The 39-year-old moved across the Midlands to Stoke City the following year, where he ended his playing days before moving into his current role as technical director of Manchester United.

Salomón Rondón - 2015/16 - £60,000

Signing for a then club record fee in the summer of 2015, Rondon scored nine goals in his debut Premier League campaign, including the winning strike in a 1-0 victory against the Red Devils at the Hawthorns.

The Venezuelan international was a workhorse as the Albion frontman, tirelessly leading the line for the Baggies as they battled for safety for three seasons before suffering the drop in 2018.

The 33-year-old scored 24 top-flight goals during his time in the Black Country, spending the following season on loan with Newcastle United, scoring a personal best of 11 goals for the Magpies.

The forward has continued to ply his trade across the world with spells in China, Russia, Everton and now River Plate in Argentina.

Saido Berahino - 2016/17 - £80,000

Bursting onto the scene in the 2014/15 season, the academy graduate scored 14 times in the Premier League to become one of the most talked about talents in the top flight.

The England youth international, however, struggled to recapture such form in subsequent campaigns following a transfer saga revolving around a failed move to Tottenham Hotspur.

He scored just four times the following year before swiftly departing in 2017 to Midland side Stoke City in hopes of rekindling his stalling career.

The 30-year-old has since departed Staffordshire with spells in Belgium with Zulte Waregem and Charleroi as well as Sheffield Wednesday with the player most recently finding himself in Cyprus with AEL Limassol.

Daniel Sturridge - 2017/18 - £120,000

The England international was brought in on loan from Liverpool in hopes of spearheading the Baggies’ survival bid while getting regular minutes under his belt.

The 34-year-old had failed to hit the heights he had outlined in 2014, recording 29 goal contributions in 29 Premier League outings with injury problems overwhelming his time on Merseyside.

Such injury woes persisted in the Black Country, making just two starts in six appearances for West Brom with an injury against Chelsea practically ruling the forward Chelsea man out for the rest of the season with relegation all but confirmed.

The two-time Champions League winner returned to Anfield with game time not improving, move to Turkish side in 2019 before making the switch to Perth Glory two years later - playing just six times in his final career outings.

Dwight Gayle - 2018/19 - £30,000

Darren Moore took charge of the Baggies full-time ahead of their return to the Championship, bringing in some much-needed firepower to the attack alongside Jay Rodriguez.

The Newcastle United loanee duly delivered, scoring 23 times in 39 appearances for the West Midlands outfit, helping the side secure a play-off spot.

The former Crystal Palace frontman returned to Tyneside with confidence flowing but only made 46 league appearances across the following three seasons, scoring five times.

The 32-year-old now finds himself at Stoke City as the Potters look to make a play-off push after stagnating in the second tier since 2018.

Charlie Austin - 2019/20 - £50,000

A late summer move for the Southampton man completed a new-look frontline for West Brom and Slaven Bilić, Hal Robson-Kanu and Kenneth Zohore all competing for the number nine spot.

The Queens Park Rangers hero scored ten goals for the Baggies as they went on to secure automatic promotion, a brace against Birmingham City as well as winning goals against Preston and Sheffield Wednesday vital in beating Brentford to the punch.

Charlie Austin - 2020/21 - £70,000

A step-up in quality pushed Austin further down the pecking order as Albion faced instant relegation back to the second tier.

The 34-year-old made just five top-flight cameos before returning to Loftus Road for the second-half of the season, scoring eight goals in 19 matches.

He returned to the West London outfit on a permanent deal the following year but only remained for one season before moving to Brisbane Roar in Australia. A trip down under was short-lived, returning to another former club in Swindon Town where he currently is enjoying his football in Wiltshire.

Jake Livermore - 2021/22 & 2022/23 - £45,962

The long-serving captain's was a regular under Valérien Ismaël, going on to play 37 times in the Championship following relegation.

Game time, however, depleted the following year with Jayson Molumby and Okay Yokuşlu taking centre stage, the former England international making just ten starts in 17 appearances as the Baggies languished in mid-table in consecutive seasons.

Amassing more than 200 appearances for the club, the 33-year-old departed this summer, reuniting with his former boss Ismaël at second-tier opposition Watford.

Adam Reach - 2023/24 - £40,000

Adam Reach was one of six summer signings back in 2021 and has been deployed across numerous defensive and midfield positions in that time.

The former Sheffield Wednesday man played 34 times in his debut campaign with 21 starts with the versatile midfielder often used as a rotation option.

His time on the pitch, however, reduced last season with just three starts in 18 appearances and is yet to feature this season due to a thigh injury. On a reportedly high wage, it is likely the 30-year-old will depart at the end of his contract this summer if it is anything close to such figure as the Baggies desperately look to reduce the wage bill.