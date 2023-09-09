In the last ten years, Watford have enjoyed somewhat of a wild ride.

Indeed, six seasons of Premier League football, two promotions, two relegations, have all occured in the last ten seasons, with plenty of head coaches to go along with them, too.

Having said that, just out of curiosity, we thought we'd take a look at the club's highest earner for each of the last ten years.

Of course, clubs do not make this data official, so today, we shall be using Capology's data to help us do this.

It must be stressed, though, that the figures used by Capology, whilst verified by sources sometimes, are simply estimates and should not be taken as official.

With that said, let's get into the list!

2014/15 - Sebastian Bassong

According to Capology's estimated data, the Hornets' highest earner during the 2014/15 campaign was Sebastian Bassong.

The former Cameroon international featured 11 times for the club that season, joining on loan from Norwich City between October 2014 and January 2015.

Although Watford clearly didn't pay his full wage for the season, Capology estimate that Bassong was earning £30,000 per week, gross, that season.

That figure made him the club's highest earner by £2000 per week, ahead of Troy Deeney.

2015/16 - Mario Suarez

Following their promotion to the Premier League in 2014/15, naturally, the club's wage budget got bigger heading into this season.

As such, several new faces arrived, many of whom tended to be among the clubs highest earners.

Mario Suarez was one of those, arriving at the club that summer and reportedly earning £48,000 per week gross.

This was £3000 per week gross more than the club's second highest earner that season, Nordin Amrabat.

2016/17 - Juan Camilo Zuniga

With the Hornets set for a second season in the Premier League, Juan Camilo Zuniga arrived at the club, taking over the highest earner tag according to Capology's estimated data.

The 62-cap Colombian international joined the club on loan from Napoli, and coming from a big club, had a sizeable wage.

It's unclear just what percentage of his salary the Hornets had to pay, but gross per week, Zuniga is estimated to have been earning £93,000.

This figure was a whopping £33,000 more than Watford's next highest earner, Troy Deeney, who was estimated to be earning £60,000 at the time.

2017/18 - Gerard Deulofeu

Another new arrival became the club's top earner during the 2017/18 season.

Spaniard Gerard Deulofeu joined on loan from Barcelona during the January window and went on to have a successful loan spell.

Coming from Barca, Deulofeu was reportedly earning £85,423 gross per week during his time at Vicarage Road.

Like with Zuniga, it is unclear just how much of that wage was being paid by Watford at the time.

2018/19 - Abdoulaye Doucoure and Andre Gray

With Watford enjoying their most successful season in recent history in 2018/19, Frenchman Abdoulaye Doucoure and Englishman Andre Gray were joint top earners at the club, according to Capology.

The midfielder and striker were both estimated to be earning £70,000 per week, gross.

This was £5000 more than the club's next highest earner, Troy Deeney.

Considering that Gray was not even a regular starter that season under Javi Gracia, it could be questioned whether he was worthy of being the club's joint top earner.

2019/20 - Ismaila Sarr, Danny Welbeck, Andre Gray and Abdoulaye Doucoure

With Gray and Doucoure the joint highest earners in 2018/19, the club added two high earners to their wage bill that summer.

Indeed, both Danny Welbeck and Ismaila Sarr came in and became joint top earners at the club alongside those names.

That means that Welbeck and Sarr were both earning £70,000 per week.

Despite the influx of high earners, the Hornets went on to be relegated this season after five consecutive campaigns in the Premier League.

2020/21 - Andre Gray and Ismaila Sarr

With Watford relegated to the Championship, a lot of the club's highest earners were moved on.

This included Abdoulaye Doucoure and Danny Welbeck.

This left Ismaila Sarr and Andre Gray as the joint highest earners at the club for their promotion-winning Championship season.

Interestingly, though, their salaries did drop, likely due to clauses surrounding relegation.

Capology estimates the duo's earnings fell from £70,000 gross to £63,077 gross that summer.

2021/22 - Moussa Sissoko

With the club having won an immediate return to the Premier League, in came a new highest earner at Vicarage Road.

Frenchman Moussa Sissoko joined the club in 2021, and reportedly earned £80,000 per week during his time at the club.

This was almost £17,000 more than Ismaila Sarr, who continued to earn £63,077 despite the club's promotion back to the top flight, as per Capology's estimates.

Danny Rose was the club's highest earner on £60,00 gross, according to Capology's estimates, which turned out to be a big waste of money given his lack of appearances for the club.

2022/23 - Ismaila Sarr

With Watford once again relegated to the Championship, high earners were once again moved on.

This included the likes of Moussa Sissoko and Danny Rose, whom had featured highly on the rankings the season prior.

This meant that winger Ismaila Sarr once again found himself as the club's highest earner, netting his gross weekly wage of £60,077.

Tom Cleverley was the club's next highest estimated earner, pocketing £50,000 per week gross.

2023/24 - Imran Louza

Last but not least, and on to the current season, we can see Watford's top earner has changed once again.

With the club condemned to another season in the Championship, a lot of players earning big money or considered 'dead wood' have been moved on this summer.

That included selling Imsaila Sarr and Joao Pedro, and allowing Tom Cleverley to walk away and retire at the end of his contract.

The impact on the club's wage budget is clear to see, with Imran Louza now the highest earner on an estimated £32,500 per week.

This is almost half of what Sarr was earning last season, showing the Hornets have really cut their financial cloth accordingly this off-season.