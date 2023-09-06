Highlights Stoke City has experienced a steady decline over the past ten years, resulting in relegation and a lack of success in the Championship.

Over the last ten years, Stoke City have experienced a steady decline, and huge wages have been handed out to an array of different players.

Just ten years ago, the Potters were flying, and looked to be one of the most exciting sides in English football. They had just finished ninth for the second successive season and would achieve the same feat 12 months later.

A gradual decline then began, and their days in the Premier League looked numbered. A 13th-placed finish was followed by relegation in 2018.

Since dropping to the Championship, Stoke have failed to record a top half finish. Furthermore, the club's fall from grace has seen a plethora of sub-par players handed very lucrative wages.

2023/24 - Ben Wilmot

The lowest wage to make this list is the estimated £20,000 per week that is handed to Ben Wilmot currently. Whilst still being a significant salary, it is nowhere near the figures that have been shared around over the last ten years.

Wilmot joined from Watford in 2021 and has played 87 games for the Potters, netting four times in the process. The first of which was a special one. The central defender rocketed home from 30-yards against Preston North End 18 months ago. The strike won the division's Goal of the Month award, and was even nominated for EFL Goal of the Season.

At just 23-years-old, Wilmot could be playing in red and white for years to come. He has the potential to be a bargain, despite earning more than anybody else at the club this season.

2022/23 - Axel Tuanzebe

Axel Tuanzebe spent the latter half of last season on loan in the Potteries, and pocketed the highest weekly wage. His estimated £50,000 salary puts him far in front of the rest of the pack.

The excitement that surrounded the Bet365 Stadium when the defender first signed quickly turned to frustration. Tuanzebe only played five times for Alex Neil's side due to injury struggles.

2021/22 - Joe Allen

Joe Allen took home a very lucrative wage during his stay in Staffordshire. His estimated £57,500 every week put him comfortably at the top of this list for the 2021/22 season.

Allen was an ever-present in the side that term, only missing five league outings. He was often praised for his tireless running and exceptional work rate, but simultaneously criticised for his apparent lack of technical skill. However, this often went under the radar.

The Welshman completed 82% of his passes and averaged almost four tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes.

2020/21 - Joe Allen

Allen features again, as his previously mentioned earnings topped the list for two successive seasons. The hard-working midfielder only made 18 appearances throughout the 2020/21 term following injury woes.

Overall, he spent six years at the club and played over 220 times, more than he did for any previous employers. The former Wales international also managed to find the net on 20 occasions.

2019/20 - Mame Diouf

Like Allen, Mame Diouf also spent six years with the Potters. The Senegalese star penned a four-year deal in 2014 following a free transfer, and netted his first goal in spectacular fashion. He ran more than 70 yards of the Etihad's pitch with the ball, glided past Vincent Kompany, and slotted through Joe Hart as Stoke triumphed one-nil against Manchester City.

During his final campaign in 2019/20, Diouf pocketed an estimated £65,000 every week despite being on the peripheries of the first team squad.

2018/19 - Mame Diouf

Diouf once again top earned during the Potters' first season back playing second tier football. Many expected Stoke to soar, and win promotion back to the topflight at the first time of asking. However, under new manager Gary Rowett, this was not the case.

City slumped to a 16th-placed finish - something that they have become all too familiar with in recent years.

2017/18 - Saido Berahino

During Stoke's relegation season, disappointing frontman Saido Berahino took home an estimated £80,000 every week.

The Burundi-born forward penned a five-and-a-half-year deal in 2017 worth £12 million. He went two years without scoring a goal, and was banished to the U23s when Paul Lambert took charge. After 913 goalless days, he finally managed to find the back of the net in a Carabao Cup tie against Huddersfield Town.

He contract was curtailed in 2019, and he currently plies his trade in Cyprus, with AEL Limassol. They are the latest in a long list of clubs where Berahino has struggled to find form.

2016/17 - Wilfried Bony

Following his loan move from Manchester City in 2016, Wilfried Bony became the highest earning Stoke player, taking home £100,000.

The Ivorian striker only played 11 times for the Potters and was omitted from the squad by manager Mark Hughes towards the end of his spell. He managed to net twice, with both coming against former employers, Swansea City on Halloween.

Upon the end of his stint in Staffordshire, Bony left Manchester permanently. He was reunited with Swansea and scored just four goals in two seasons.

2015/16 - Xherdan Shaqiri

The most talented player on this list is, without doubt, Xherdan Shaqiri. The Swiss winger made the shock switch from Inter Milan in 2015, and was paid approximately £65,000 every week.

His first term in England saw him assist six times and score thrice. However, Shaqiri's most fruitful season in Stoke came as the club were relegated. The wideman was the only shining light in a poor City side, and made a habit of unleashing from outside the penalty area.

The former Bayern Munich man left the club that summer and completed a move to Liverpool.

2014/15 - Mame Diouf

Mame Diouf returns to this list for its final entry. His estimated wage remained the same throughout his six-year spell.

Diouf ended the 2014/15 season as the club's leading goalscorer, with 12 Premier League strikes. The last of which came on the final day of the campaign. He netted the first two in a six-one rout of Liverpool, which was iconic midfielder, Steven Gerrard's, last outing for the Reds.