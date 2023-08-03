The Championship is set to return this week after a busy period of pre-season.

The battle for promotion is set to be fierce with several big clubs all vying for promotion and survival.

The summer period has seen a lot of transfer activity, with the window open until 1 September.

Who are the highest earners at each Championship club?

Here we look at the highest paid players at each club in the division, with estimated figures courtesy of Capology…

24 Ryan Hardie - Plymouth - £5,000-a-week

It comes as no surprise to see the newly promoted Plymouth at the bottom of the list, with the Pilgrims making their return to the division after over a decade away.

Their highest earner is Ryan Hardie, who makes £5,000 per week.

23 Sean Morrison - Rotherham United - £10,000-a-week

Rotherham finally put an end to their yo-yo status in recent years by maintaining their position in the Championship last season with a 19th place finish.

Sean Morrison has become the club’s top earner over the summer, with a weekly wage worth £10,000.

22 Ellis Simms - Coventry City - £15,000-a-week

Coventry came within a whisker of promotion to the Premier League, which is all the more impressive given the size of their wage bill relative to their rivals.

Big new signing Ellis Simms arrived for an £8 million fee, and a wage packet worth £15,000 a week.

21 Calvin Ramsay - Preston North End - £15,000-a-week

Ramsay is another new addition for this summer, signing for Preston North End on loan from Liverpool.

The youngster’s wages makes him the top earner at Deepdale this year on a salary of £15,000 a week.

20 Zian Flemming - Millwall - £15,000-a-week

Flemming was the standout figure for Millwall last season as he impressed in his debut campaign for the club.

The Dutchman contributed 15 goals and three assists to help Millwall to eighth in the table, since becoming the club’s top earner on a wage of £15,000 a week.

19 Jack Clarke - Sunderland - £16,923-a-week

Clarke’s future at Sunderland is currently up in the air, with interest from the Premier League casting doubt over whether he will remain with the Black Cats.

While he remains at Wearside, he is the club’s top earner with a weekly wage of £16,923.

18 Dominic Hyam - Blackburn Rovers - £16,923-a-week

Key departures at Blackburn over the summer has had an impact on the pecking order of the squad going into the new campaign.

Dominic Hyam has become the club’s top earner on a wage of £16,923 a week.

17 George Hirst - Ipswich Town - £17,115-a-week

Ipswich have gained promotion to the Championship and will be aiming to be competitive from the jump under Kieran McKenna.

Hirst spent the second half of last season on loan with the Tractor Boys before joining on a permanent basis this summer for a wage packet worth £17,115 a week.

16 Lyndon Dykes - QPR - £18,000-a-week

Dykes was an important reason why QPR avoided the drop last season, contributing eight goals and two assists.

The Scotland international has become the top earner at Loftus Road, earning a weekly wage worth £18,000.

15 Krystian Bielik - Birmingham City - £20,000-a-week

Bielik converted a successful loan spell into a permanent move to St. Andrew’s this summer.

His switch from Derby County has earned him a weekly wage of £20,000.

14 Dwight Gayle - Stoke City - £20,000-a-week

Gayle joined the Potters last summer from Newcastle United, contributing three goals and five assists from 35 league appearances.

The striker is the club’s top wage earner, receiving £20,000.

13 Ozan Tufan - Hull City - £21,538-a-week

Tufan joined the Tigers last summer as part of Hull’s expansive plans to upgrade the first team squad under new owner Acun Ilicali.

The midfielder receives a weekly wage worth £21,538.

12 Danny Ward - Huddersfield Town - £22,500-a-week

Huddersfield Town narrowly avoided relegation last season, with the 31-year-old’s goals helping the Terriers remain in the division.

The veteran forward has earned himself a wage worth £22,500 per week.

11 Barry Bannan - Sheffield Wednesday - £24,038-a-week

Barry Bannan played a crucial role in helping the Owls secure promotion to the Championship last year, contributing seven goals and 12 assists in League One.

The 33-year-old receives £24,038 per week from Wednesday.

10 Joe Ralls - Cardiff City - £24,423-a-week

The 29-year-old is a key figure at Cardiff City, featuring 41 times in the Championship last season.

The midfielder has become the top earner in the Welsh capital, earning £24,423 a week.

9 Martin Payero - Middlesbrough - £25,000-a-week

Payero spent last season out on loan away from Middlesbrough but has since returned to his parent club ahead of the new campaign.

A decision has yet to be made over his future, but he earns a weekly wage of £25,000 in the meantime.

8 Olivier Ntcham - Swansea City - £27,115-a-week

There has been a lot of upheaval at Swansea City over the summer, including the loss of Russell Martin as manager.

Olivier Ntcham has become the club’s top earner on a weekly wage of £27,115.

7 Matty James - Bristol City - £27,500-a-week

Bristol City face a big season ahead as Nigel Pearson’s side looks to compete for promotion to the Premier League.

James has top flight experience, which has earned him the biggest salary in the team on a wage of £27,500 per week.

6 Imran Louza - Watford - £32,500-a-week

Watford will certainly be aiming for a promotion push under Valerien Ismael after a disappointing previous campaign.

The Hornets go into the new season with Imran Louza as their highest earner on a wage of £32,500 per week.

5 Ben Gibson - Norwich City - £40,000-a-week

Norwich also suffered a disappointing season, which they will now be looking to put behind them with a promotion challenge.

The highest earner in David Wagner’s side this year is now Ben Gibson on a wage of £40,000 a week.