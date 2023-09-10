Highlights Norwich City has made a strong start to the 2023/24 Championship season under manager David Wagner, thanks to swift changes in the playing squad.

Sebastian Bassong, Dieumerci Mbokani, and John Ruddy were the highest-paid players at Norwich in the past, with wages ranging from £30,000 to £40,000 per week.

Ben Gibson has been Norwich's highest-paid player for three seasons in a row, earning £40,000 per week, significantly more than the rest of the squad.

Norwich City have probably surprised many people with the start they have made to the 2023/24 Championship season.

David Wagner arrived as the club’s new manager towards the end of last season, but results didn’t really change as the club struggled to compete at the top end of the table.

However, Wagner has acted in the transfer market, making swift changes to the playing squad, which has resulted in them making a good start to the campaign.

The Canaries currently sit inside the play-offs on 10 points out of a possible 15, with them suffering just one defeat in the Championship so far.

As mentioned, there were several comings and goings at Norwich in the summer, and that got us thinking at Football League World about how it will have changed at the club over the years in terms of who was the highest paid player.

So, here we have looked at the highest paid player at Norwich in each of the last 10 seasons as estimated by Capology…

2014-15: Sebastien Bassong - £30,000

Former defender Sebastian Bassong was believed to be Norwich’s highest-paid player for the 2014/15 season, with a weekly wage of £30,000.

Bassong signed for the Canaries in 2012 from Tottenham Hotspur, and he stayed at the club until 2017, when he was released from his contract.

In those five years, Bassong played 135 times for Norwich, with him getting on the scoresheet five times.

After leaving Norwich, Bassong bounced around with a few clubs, one of which was Peterborough United, but in 2020 he announced his retirement from football. He has since been seen on Sky Sports News as a football guest.

2015-16: Dieumerci Mbokani - £40,000

In the 2015/16 season, it was striker Dieumerci Mbokani who was the club’s highest-paid player, as he was said to be on a weekly wage of £40,000.

The forward joined the Canaries on a season-long loan deal from Dynamo Kiev, as he was brought in to help the club in the Premier League.

Mbokani struggled to have a big impact at Carrow Road, as he only scored seven times in the 30 appearances he made for the club.

2016-17: John Ruddy - £28,000

John Ruddy is a player that most Norwich City fans are aware of, as he arrived at the club in 2010 and spent seven years as their goalkeeper.

Ruddy played over 240 games for the Canaries in his time at the club, becoming a real fan favourite. The 36-year-old played an important role in the many times they were promoted to the Premier League.

In the 2016/17 season, Ruddy was the club’s highest-paid player, as he was on a weekly wage of £28,000.

2017-18: Timm Klose - £27,000

Timm Close was Norwich’s highest-paid player for two seasons on a run, as he earned a weekly wage of £27,000.

The defender joined the club in January 2016, but after departures, it was this season that he became the highest paid player at the club.

2018-19: Timm Klose - £27,000

Klose continued to have the title of their highest paid player in the 2018/19 season as well, as his £27,000 a week was still ahead of the £25,000 that second highest paid Grant Hanley was on.

Klose was at Norwich until 2021, and in that period, he played 128 times for the club. He recently found himself without a club, but he is now playing for Swiss side FC Basel.

2019-20: Josip Drmic - £50,000

Drmic joined the Canaries on a free transfer in July 2019 after leaving German side Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Drmic was at the club until 2022 but was out on loan near the end of his time at the club. The Swiss international played just 24 times for the club in those three years, but in that time, he was said to be on a weekly wage of £50,000.

2020-21: Ben Gibson - £40,000

This is the first of three times that Ben Gibson has found himself as the club’s highest-paid player in the last 10 seasons.

The defender joined the Canaries in this season on a season-long loan deal from Burnley. This was when the Clarets were in the Premier League and Gibson was struggling for regular game time.

His arrival meant he was Norwich’s highest paid player, with a weekly wage of £40,000.

2021–22: Brandon Williams - £65,000

In the 2021/22 season, Norwich brought in Brandon Williams on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United.

The defender was struggling to play constantly at Old Trafford, and it was decided he would play under Daniel Farke at Carrow Road. Williams played 29 times for Norwich in all competitions, failing to score, but he did register a single assist.

His move meant he became the highest-paid player at the club that season, as he was on a weekly wage of £65,000. Williams now finds himself playing for Norwich’s arch-rivals Ipswich Town, as he joined them on a loan deal, as his future looks unlikely to be at Manchester United.

2022–23: Ben Gibson - £40,000

Gibson makes the list again, as in July 2021 he signed for Norwich on a permanent basis after his loan spell at the club.

He continued to have the same wage as he did when he was on loan, with him earning £40,000 a week at the club.

He was on £10,000 more than the next player, who was Marquinhos, who had joined the club last summer on a season-long loan from Premier League side Arsenal.

2023-24: Ben Gibson - £40,000

Now, it may not come as a surprise that Gibson is Norwich’s highest-paid player for this current season.

That is because he is still on a weekly wage of £40,000, and the players that have arrived at the club have not been high-profile players that would be on similar money.

Gibson is quite ahead of the rest of the players when it comes to wages, with the next player being Kenny McLean, who is said to be on a weekly wage of £25,000.