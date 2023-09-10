Highlights Key Takeaways:

Millwall are a club known to be particularly savvy when it comes to transfer targets and contract deals as the club operates at a steady financial pace compared to some of their competitors in the Championship.

Having competed on numerous occasions, but failing to reach the top six and therefore the riches of the Premier League , the Lions have always been described as a club punching above its weight based off its resources. However, expectation has increased at the Den this summer after last season's final day heartbreak against Blackburn as Gary Rowett's men slipped out of the play-off places.

With that being said, here at FLW we look at the highest earners at the Den across the past ten seasons.

Disclaimer: All figures used are estimates as per Capology.

Zian Flemming - 2023/24

The Lions' current highest earner is Dutchman Zian Flemming, in what is just his second season in South London.

Flemming signed last summer from Fortuna Sittard for a fee in the region of £1.7m on a three-year contract.

This contract sees the creative midfielder earn £15,000 per week, which amounts to a total of £780,000 over the course of a season, which is £160,000 more than the second-highest earner George Saville.

So far, Flemming has been instrumental during his time at the Den, with 15 goals and 4 assists in 50 games so far. This led to interest from the likes of Premier League Burnley, but Millwall were able to fend off interest.

Oliver Burke - 2022/23

Last season, Oliver Burke was the man earning the most at the Den, albeit only on a loan spell which lasted from January until the end of the campaign from Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.

Burke was earning an estimated £18,000 per week throughout his loan spell, in which he featured 17 times and got on the scoresheet twice.

He has since returned to the Championship on loan, joining Birmingham City on Deadline Day

Luke Freeman - 2021/22

Another loanee is next, and considering the wages Luke Freeman was said to be on during his loan spell, the unfortunate circumstances which followed mean he goes down as a highly underwhelming signing for Gary Rowett.

A player capable of great performances at Championship level, Freeman joined Millwall on loan in January 2022 from fellow Championship outfit Sheffield United, having only made 4 appearances for the Blades in the first half of the season.

Freeman was earning £30,000 per week that season, but joined the Lions for the second half of the campaign. However, he made just one appearance, a 13-minute cameo in a 3-0 defeat at Fulham before being sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Kenneth Zohore - 2020/21

Kenneth Zohore makes it a third consecutive loanee to be the highest earner at Millwall between 2020 and 2022, having been on a total of £17,500 per week whilst at the Den on a temporary basis from then Premier League outfit West Bromwich Albion.

His game time under Gary Rowett came in the first half of the campaign, where he featured 16 times for the Lions, scoring on three occasions.

The Dane's time in South London was extremely hit-and-miss, with the Millwall boss ultimately ending his loan spell prior to the end of the 2020/21 season due to a lack of fitness and form.

Jiri Skalak - 2018/19 & 2019/20

The Czech Republic international joined Millwall in the summer of 2018 for an undisclosed fee from Brighton and Hove Albion, and would immediately become the club's highest earner for a period of two seasons, earning around £16,000 per week, which over the course of the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons totalled up to £1,664,000.

Whilst the highest earner, the winger was by far the first name on the teamsheet under then boss Neil Harris and secondly Gary Rowett, only featuring 36 times across his three-year contract, scoring just one goal.

Jason Shackell - 2017/18

Yet another loanee, but the former Norwich Barnsley, Burnley and Derby County defender was Millwall's highest earner in the 2017/18 season, in what was Millwall's first season back in the Championship after relegation to League One in the 2014/15 campaign.

Shackell moved from the East Midlands to the Den in January 2018, having failed to make a league appearance for Derby in the early months of the season, but Neil Harris felt he would add depth and experience to a newly promoted side which ended up just falling short of the play-offs after a really strong second half of the season.

Throughout his six months at the Den, Shackell was by far and away the highest earner with an estimated salary of £20,000 per week. He was only one of two players in that Millwall squad to be earning in excess of £10,000, with the other being Ben Marshall.

Jos Hooiveld - 2014/15

The former Holland youth international is perhaps best known in England for his time at Southampton between 2011 and 2015, where he helped the club to promotion from the second tier, before reconsolodating in the coming years under the management of Nigel Adkins, Mauricio Pochettino and latterly Ronald Koeman.

However, in his final year under contract at St Mary's Hooiveld was deemed surplus to requirements, and in an attempt for regular game time, found himself two separate loan spells in the second tier with Norwich and Millwall.

When he swapped East Anglia for the Den, having made just six appearances between August and January 2015, he instantly became the highest earner in a squad in the midst of a relegation battle.

Ian Holloway was the man to sanction the loan, but he would ultimately last just a further two months at the club before Neil Harris was also unable to halt Millwall's slide back into the third tier. Hooiveld's estimated salary was £18,000 per week, and he would feature 16 times for the club, with his only goal coming in a local derby against Charlton Athletic.

DJ Campbell - 2013/14

The journeyman striker rounds off this list, having reunited with his former Blackpool boss in the winter of 2014 for a six-month loan.

Campbell, 31 at the time, scored on his Millwall debut against Sheffield Wednesday, but wouldn't have the desired effect fans and Holloway anticipated.

On an extortionate wage for a club like Millwall at the time, an estimated £22,000 per week, Campbell would only feature a further 8 times between then and the end of the season, adding just one more goal to his name.