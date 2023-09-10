Highlights Middlesbrough's top earners in the last 10 years have included Nathaniel Chalobah, Fernando Amorebieta, and Jordan Rhodes.

Players like Chalobah and Amorebieta were signed during Boro's Championship campaigns, while Rhodes was brought in to help with their promotion ambitions.

High-profile signings like Alvaro Negredo and Adama Traore also featured as top earners during Boro's brief stint in the Premier League.

Since the Premier League was formed in 1992, Middlesbrough were for a long time a top flight club, with a few years here and there in the second tier of English football.

In the last 10 years though, the Teessiders have become far more accustomed to the Championship, with just one solitary season among of the country's elite.

During that time, Boro will have been one of the big payers when it comes to wages in the second tier, but which player topped the salary list for every season in the last 10 years?

Using Capology'sESTIMATES, let's take a look at those individuals that year-on-year were thought to be taking home the most money.

2013-14: Nathaniel Chalobah

The 2013-14 season was Boro's fifth straight campaign in the Championship following Premier League relegation in 2009, and halfway through that season they landed the services of Chalobah from Chelsea.

The 20-year-old had already had loan stints with Watford and Nottingham Forest before making the move to the Riverside Stadium, and he was estimated to be on £35,000 a week at the time.

Chalobah played 19 times for Boro following his switch, but they could only muster a 12th-placed Championship finish that year - which was still an improvement from 16th the year prior.

2014-15: Fernando Amorebieta

This campaign was where Boro started their rise back into the promotion race in the Championship under Aitor Karanka, losing out in the play-off final to Norwich City at Wembley after finishing fourth in the table.

That year, their estimated highest earner on £25,500 per week was centre-back Amorebieta, with the Venezuela international signing from Fulham very late on in the season when the emergency loan window was still a thing.

Amorebieta made just the five appearances at the back end of the campaign and was benched for the play-off final defeat against the Canaries, but he still did enough to be brought back for the following season - albeit he played just the 13 times that year in the Championship and was recalled by the Cottagers in January 2016.

2015-16: Jordan Rhodes

Boro went on somewhat of a splurge in 2015 in order to realise their promotion ambitions, and midway through the season they spent more money with the £8 million capture of Rhodes.

Rhodes had been prolific for Blackburn and he was estimated to be on a whopping £50,000 a week according to Capology, but he never really rediscovered his past form when at the Teessiders.

He netted six times in 18 appearances in his first half-season with the club but after failing to make an impact in the Premier League, Rhodes was loaned out to Sheffield Wednesday just a year after signing.

2016-17: Alvaro Negredo

Boro's most recent season in the Premier League in 2016-17 was a disappointing one as they were comfortably relegated, with Karanka losing his job two months before the end of the campaign.

Having already had a spell in England with Man City, Negredo linked up with his fellow Spaniard Karanka at Boro on a loan deal from Valencia, with an estimated weekly wage of £108,962 - one which Boro paid in its entirety.

He scored nine Premier League goals for Middlesbrough, but ultimately Negredo was powerless to stop the club from dropping back to the Championship.

2017-18: Adama Traore

Back in the Championship after a year away, Boro reached the play-offs under Tony Pulis but ultimately lost out in the semi-finals to Aston Villa.

Their estimated top earner that year on £40,000 per week was Traore, who had moved the year prior from Aston Villa in a swap deal with Albert Adomah.

Traore scored five times and assisted a further 12 goals in the 2017-18 season for the club, and it would be his final year with them as he moved on to Wolves for £18 million in 2018.

2018-19: Rudy Gestede, Stewart Downing and Britt Assombalonga

Boro had a trio of players on an estimated £35,000 a week in the 2018-19 season, including the long-serving Downing, who played 404 times for the club across two different stints.

This was Downing's final year for Boro though as he was released at the end of the campaign following a seventh-placed finish, whilst Gestede only played eight times across the season.

Assombalonga meanwhile was a club-record signing for £15 million in back in 2017, and he once again top scored with 16 goals in this particular campaign - they weren't enough though to propel them into the play-off spots.

2019-20: Britt Assombalonga

Assombalonga once again led the line for Boro this season with his estimated wage of £35,000 - one that eclipsed anyone else in the team.

His goal tally decreased though with just 11 goals this time around and his time at the club would peter out with just five goals in his final season before his departure in 2021.

2020-21: Yannick Bolasie

When signing on loan for Boro in January 2021 from Everton, Bolasie was estimated to be on a whopping £75,000 per week - it's not fully known if the club paid all of his salary but they'd have only needed to pay half for him to be the top earner.

The silky DR Congo international winger scored three times and assisted a further four goals in his 15 appearances, but they were priced out of a move for him on a permanent basis in the summer due to his salary at the Toffees - he eventually ended up in Turkey at Rizespor.

2021-22: Folarin Balogun

In January 2022, Balogun was primed for his first loan stint away from Arsenal and he got that with a switch to Boro for the remainder of the season, with the North East club paying his estimated £30,000 a week wages.

The promising striker only scored three times in 18 league outings under Chris Wilder though - the potential was there but he never really truly found his feet on Teesside.

Clearly something has clicked since though since as a prolific loan spell with Stade Reims has led to a move to AS Monaco which could total €40 million.

2022-23: Zack Steffen

International goalkeepers don't come cheap, and Steffen's estimated weekly wage of £45,962 was very steep having arrived on loan from Man City last season.

The American wasn't always convincing in-between the sticks and he only kept 10 league clean sheets, but he was a starting goalkeeper in a side that made the play-offs and will likely get a move somewhere else in January when he's recovered from knee surgery - whether that is in England or abroad.