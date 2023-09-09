This list of players have been earning the most money from Leicester City, for the last 10 seasons.

The majority of the last decade, for the Foxes, has been spent in the Premier League.

Coinciding with that 10-year period has been the steep rise in wage packages that players have been receiving.

Leicester were, at one point, regarded similarly as Brighton are now. They were a club that made shrewd moves, and picked gems from where nobody else could see them. That's ultimately what led to them winning the Premier League in the 2015/16 season.

But even they had to splash the cash a bit at times.

These are the highest paid Leicester City players in each of the last 10 seasons.

Note: these figures are taken from Capology.com - they are ESTIMATES.

2014/15 - Esteban Cambiasso

This season was the club's first back in the English top flight, after winning the Championship.

The Argentinian legend joined the Foxes in the summer that Leicester returned to the Premier League, and he immediately became their highest earner at an estimated £42,000 per week.

Cambiasso had played for some of the world's biggest clubs before moving to the east midlands. He left at the start of the next season after the club finished 14th in the Prem. He must regret that decision because we all know what was to come next.

2015/16 - Jamie Vardy

The man has been arguably the most important player in the club's recent history. The storied career that he has had is only one that is told in fiction. But this unbelievable season for him and the club was anything but fiction.

He broke Ruud Van Nistelrooy's record of scoring in the most consecutive games in the Premier League. That goal that he slotted past David De Gea as Martin Tyler exclaimed "It's 11. It's heaven for Jamie Vardy," will live long in the memories of all football fans.

That league campaign was the stuff of miracles. But there was no luck involved. They were simply the best team in the country that year, and Leicester's Premier League title, with the help of Vardy and others, will forever be the greatest achievement in the history of the league.

All these achievements and accolades, and the Leicester number nine was only on £70,000 a week; half the money that some of the Arsenal players, of that year, were on.

2016/17 - Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez

Both men received quite large, and completely justified pay rises after their league glory of the year prior. The attacking duo, and the rest of their team, were now playing Champions League football, and they were rewarded handsomely.

As mentioned, Vardy was on around £70k a week. The Algerian winger was on an estimated £45k a week, in the 2015/16 season.

The next year, both men were making six figures a week; an estimated £100,000 weekly wage. That is more than double what Mahrez made just 12 months before.

2017/18 - Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez

Unfortunately for Leicester fans, this would be the last time that your club were able to play these two players together. What a tandem they were, and nobody can doubt it was good for the few years that we were able to witness it.

This season the club evened itself out a bit. 16/17 brought the Champions League anthem to the King Power Stadium. But it also played witness to the first club in league history to win the league and then finish in the bottom half of the table the season after.

17/18 didn't bring any European competition to the club, but they did get back to the top half of the Premier League.

The pairings estimated wages didn't change.

2018/19 - Jamie Vardy

There's quite a blatant trend forming, and so there should be.

The club finished ninth in the Prem, again. But there was a pretty significant change to the clubs wages. Not only did the number nine get a £40k pay rise. But their other six-figure earner left the club.

Manchester City acquired Mahrez for £60 million. His £100k per week wages were gone. But someone else more than filled that slot.

Club captain Kasper Schmeichel saw an extra £50k a week tagged onto his wages; taking them to £130,000 every seven days.

2019/20 - Jamie Vardy

It's another year and Jamie Vardy is getting paid the most money by Leicester. No surprise there.

He was justifying these numbers though. Leicester got 23 Premier League goals from there £140k a week player, that season.

It is amazing how he came up through the EFL ranks and ended up averaging close to 20 goals per season over a five-year span, in the toughest league in the world.

2020/21 - Jamie Vardy

The then 33-year-old tops the list again. It's also not a surprise to see that barely any of the top earners at the club got pay rises, despite them getting consistent European football and being so close to the Champions League spots on a couple of occasions.

This season, and the previous one, were, of course, heavily affected by Covid-19. Owners of these clubs weren't making any money from them for a while.

£140k a week may not seem like too much in the grand scheme of football. But for this time period, and the context that we all lived in, it is an unbelievable amount of money to be earning.

But, despite the cash-strapped times we were all living in, Leicester's chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha felt it was best to make James Maddison and Jonny Evans earn £100,000 a week, or more. Maddison earned an estimated £110,000 per week; 10k more than his Northern Irish counterpart.

It was also a doubling of the midfielders wages from the year before.

2021/22 - Jamie Vardy

Admittedly, this is starting to get quite repetitive. To be honest, there isn't much wholesale change from here onwards, as many fo you Foxes fans might have guessed.

This season was the club's penultimate season in the Premier League. Vardy continued on the same wage package that he had done for the last three seasons.

But they got a fair amount of bang for their buck. He scored 15 goals in just 25 league appearances. That worked out as a goal every two hours that he spent on the pitch.

2022/23 - Jamie Vardy

A sad season for Leicester. They became only the second club to get relegated from the Premier League who had previously won it. The first team to achieve this unwanted record was Blackburn Rovers.

The club had to let captain Schmeichel leave the club as they were having to be very tight with their cash. He went for less than £1 million. But they also sold star centre back Wesley Fofana to newly purchased Chelsea who gave the club upwards £75 million for the French defender.

They weren't able to spend much of this money due to their financial restrictions. The money that they did spend, wasn't spent well. They finished 18th in the league and were relegated to the Championship, after not finishing in the bottom half of the table since the 16/17 season.

2022/23 - Jamie Vardy

The club has a revitalised look this year under Enzo Maresca. They won their first four games of the season, and they look like they'll be challenging for promotion come May 2024.

But Vardy, and his unchanged wage packet, has been reduced to a much lesser role. He's only started one league game out of five.

It's sad for Foxes fans that he is coming to the end of his career. But what a player he was in his pomp.

He's estimated to be earning close to double what any other player at the club is.