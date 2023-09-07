Highlights Leeds United's highest earner in 2023 is Patrick Bamford, who earns around £70,000 per week. Despite recent fitness and form issues, he played a key role in their previous Championship-winning season.

In 2022, the club's highest earner was Rodrigo, who earned £100,000 per week. He top-scored for Leeds last season but couldn't prevent their Premier League relegation.

Rodrigo was also the highest earner in 2021, even though injuries hindered his playing time. He has since moved to Qatari side Al-Rayyan, aiming to continue playing for his national team.

Many great players have come through the doors at Elland Road over the years, and that hasn't changed despite Leeds now being a Championship club yet again.

The transfer window has slammed shut, leaving second tier sides to compete with what they have until January, including Leeds, which may have come as a relief to Daniel Farke and Leeds, who have been among the busier sides in the division in the market. Naturally, relegation will see a host of changes to the playing squad.

Rodrigo, Tyler Adams, Robin Koch, Marc Roca, Max Wober, Jack Harrison, and Luis Sinisterra are among the best players to have exited the club this summer.

Leeds have required players to offset those losses, and have recruited well in the window to bring in quality, with Ethan Ampadu, Joel Piroe, Glen Kamara, and Djed Spence perhaps the best picks of the bunch for the Whites.

Other key players are likely to be Illan Meslier, Pascal Struijk, Crysencio Summerville, and Willy Gnonto, in a season which the club will hope is better than the last two. Farke is a two-time winner of the second tier and should have the required quality to be competitive at the right end of the division.

Many of them are likely to be among the club's top earners in the Championship; but here, we take a look at some of the best and highest paid players Leeds have had in the last 10 years, with most of those seasons coming in the second tier for the Whites.

NOTE: All these are estimated figures provided by Capology.

2023 - Patrick Bamford

Bamford has suffered from a loss of fitness and form, with the 30-year-old earning England call-ups off the back of 17 goal Premier League haul not long ago, but injuries have caught up to him; but his wage reflects what was a successful period a couple of years ago.

He earns around £70,000 per week, according to their estimates. He still has his part to play for Leeds in the second tier this season, but the persistent issues and concerns surrounding his confidence mean he can't quite be higher on this list. Bamford scored 16 goals the last time Leeds played at this level and won the Championship, though.

2022 - Rodrigo

The club’s highest earner for the last decade has been the Spanish international forward, as he reportedly earnt £100,000 per week at Elland Road.

He was Leeds' top scorer last season and finished with 15 goals and two assists from 35 games despite his side finishing 19th in the Premier League.

2021 - Rodrigo

Despite the presence of Raphinha, Rodrigo was the club's highest earner for a few years, although injuries had been an issue for him during 2020 and 2021 in particular.

Qatari side Al-Rayyan signed the forward this summer, with the 32-year-old hoping to continue playing for his national side and add to his eight goals from 28 caps.

2020 - Rodrigo

The season of his arrival from Valencia signified that he would be a high earner in West Yorkshire.

Rodrigo went on to score 28 goals and collected a further five assists from 97 games for the Whites in all competitions.

2019 - Jean-Kevin Augustin

Augustin made just three brief sub cameos in the Championship before persistent fitness issues forced both Bielsa and Leeds’ hierarchy turn their back on the forward, which proved to be a mistake.

They were forced to pay a large compensation package to Augustin and the full transfer fee to Leipzig after Leeds claimed "extenuating circumstances" surrounding the loan to permanent deal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It goes down as one of the worst transfers in the club's history and they had to cover some of his near £66,000 weekly wage during the loan, too.

2018 - Kiko Casilla

In January 2019, the then 32-year-old Casilla moved abroad for the first time in his career and signed a four-and-a-half-year contract at Elland Road, arriving from Real Madrid. He was initially the club's number-one before eventually falling down the pecking order in place of Illan Meslier.

Casilla's contract at Leeds was terminated by mutual consent on 31 July 2022 for him to sign for Getafe on a one-year deal. He earnt around £40,000 per week, which is unsurprising considering where he arrived from.

2017 - Pierre-Michel Lasogga

Lasogga was a loanee during the 2017/18 season, arriving from Bundesliga outfit Hamburg. Due to that, Leeds were covering some of his £58,086 wage, with Vurnon Anita the highest paid permanent player at £25,000 per week.

Lasogga scored 10 in 33 games for Leeds that season, but was not brought in permanently for the next campaign. The 31-year-old would instead move to Qatari side Al-Arabi.

2016 - Modou Barrow

Another loanee is up next, with Swansea City's Mo Barrow reportedly earning £20,000 per week. Chris Wood was the highest earner for Leeds that season at around £17,000.

Barrow played only five games following his loan to West Yorkshire from the then Premier League side in January. Leeds had a view to a permanent deal and the move saw him link up with Garry Monk, but neither would remain at Elland Road beyond that summer.

2015 - Will Buckley

Yet another Premier League loan is up next, with Sunderland's Will Buckley joining on October 2nd on a 93-day emergency loan.

After making four appearances, Buckley's first-team action was restricted to the substitute bench and he remained there until he was recalled by his parent club in late-November. He earnt £25,000 for Sunderland, which was more than Leeds' permanent player and club captain, Liam Bridcutt, within £23,000 per week.

2014 - Stephen Warnock

Warnock joined Leeds from Aston Villa on transfer deadline day in January 2013. He played for the club for three seasons and made 67 appearances, famously scoring a free-kick from close to the halfway line in windy conditions against Yeovil Town.

The left-back earnt around £18,000 per week at Elland Road, eventually leaving the club at the end of the 2014/15 season. Now 41, Warnock retired in 2018 and has since gon on to become a pundit, appearing on BBC's Match of the Day on occasion, too.