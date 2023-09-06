Highlights In the last 10 years, Hull City have experienced both the highs and lows of Premier League and League One football, with the Championship being their mainstay.

Michael Dawson was the highest earner in the Championship for Hull in the 2015-16 season, earning around £30,000 per week.

Kamil Grosicki was the top earner for Hull in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, earning around £32,000 and £25,000 per week respectively, but he left the club in the January transfer window of the latter season.

In the last 10 years, Hull City have experienced the very highs of Premier League football but also the lows of dropping into League One.

Their stay in the third tier was brief and they had a few years in the top flight of English football, but Championship football for the most part has been the Tigers' port of call in recent years.

Which players have been taking up the most room on the wage bill in that time though, when they have been in the second tier of English football?

As per Capology'sESTIMATES, let's take a look at the top earner at the MKM Stadium when they have been in the Championship since the 2015-16 season?

2015-16: Michael Dawson

Hull were relegated, of course, in 2015 back to the Championship after finishing 18th in the Premier League, and their highest estimated earner at the time for that year was Dawson, at around £30,000 per week.

The ex-England international was a veteran by this stage of his career, having joined Hull the year prior, and when fit in the 2015-16 season, he was pretty much a regular for the Tigers under Steve Bruce.

Dawson captained City back to the Premier League and lifted the play-offs trophy at Wembley after a 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, and he stayed at the club for two more seasons before he returned to his first club, Nottingham Forest, to finish his career.

2017-18: Abel Hernandez

Relegated straight back to the Championship after one year back among England's elite, Hull still managed to keep hold of some big-hitters, with one of those being Hernandez.

The Uruguayan striker was estimated to be earning around £25,000 in his final season with Hull, where he scored eight times in just 10 league appearances.

His final year at the Tigers, though, was ruined by a ruptured achilles tendon which limited his game-time, an injury which happened after just three league games of the season.

Having failed to agree a new contract in the East Riding of Yorkshire, Hernandez departed on a free in the summer of 2018, subsequently signing for CSKA Moscow.

He has since hopped around a number of clubs, playing for Al Ahli of Qatar, Internacional and Fluminense of Brazil and Atletico San Luis in Mexico before returning to Uruguay to sign for one of his first clubs, Penarol.

2018-19: Kamil Grosicki

The departure of Hernandez left the door open for a new highest earner at Hull in 2018-19 following their disappointing 18th-placed finish in the Championship the season prior.

And that ended up being Grosicki, who had signed a year-and-a-half before whilst they were still a Premier League club from Stade Rennais.

The Poland international winger was Hull's main creative outlet in the 2018-19 season, scoring nine times and assisting a further 12 goals, but he was in a side that only managed to finish 13th in the Championship - albeit an improvement on the year before.

Grosicki was estimated to be on around the £32,000 per week mark at Hull that season.

2019-20: Kamil Grosicki

Grosicki was once again the top earner at Hull for the following year, although this time he was estimated to only be on £25,000 per week.

This season, though, was the one where Hull famously collapsed following the closure of the January transfer window, falling from mid-table and into the relegation zone in the final 17 matches of the campaign.

Grosicki wasn't around for the second half of the season though, as he moved to fellow Championship side West Brom on deadline day in January after seven goals and four assists for the Tigers, who failed to replace the goals of the Pole and another departee in the form of Jarrod Bowen and suffered relegation as a result.

2021-22: Liam Walsh

Hull's stay in League One was brief as they lasted just a year in the third tier, and then it was back to the Championship with current owner Acun Ilicali taking over halfway through from the Allam family.

Perhaps surprisingly though, Capology estimates their top earner from the season to be midfielder Walsh, who was loaned in from Swansea City in the January transfer window of 2022 on a weekly wage of £7,308.

Walsh failed to hit the ground running at Hull though, playing just three times in the Championship before returning to South Wales, and it looks as though the ex-Everton man's career is somewhat stalling with a lack of game-time at Swansea as well.

2022-23: Karl Darlow

With Hull needing competition for Matt Ingram in-between the sticks in the second half of last season following an injury to Nathan Baxter, Liam Rosenior turned to some experience in the form of Darlow.

Newcastle's backup goalkeeper joined in the January window on an estimated weekly wage of £32,000, and to his credit he kept five Championship clean sheets in just 12 appearances.

Hull had to look elsewhere for a new goalkeeper in 2023-24 though, as Darlow ended up moving on from the Magpies to Leeds United.

2023-24: Ozan Tufan

Hull's exciting squad for the 2023-24 season has been built after another mid-table finish last season, with plenty of international flair among Liam Rosenior's options.

One of those who arrived last year was Ozan Tufan, with Ilicali using his contacts within Turkish football to bring the midfielder to the MKM Stadium.

Tufan scored eight times last season but wasn't always a starter under Rosenior as a few attack-minded options were rotated in the midfield areas, but you'd expect the 28-year-old to be a constant threat - especially at an estimated £21,538 per week.