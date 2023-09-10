Highlights Huddersfield Town's top earners have fluctuated over the last 10 seasons, with Danny Ward currently earning a relatively low wage for the league.

Anthony Knockaert's loan spell at Huddersfield in the 2022-23 season was a massive failure, playing only five times and leaving the club after 18 minutes of gameplay under Neil Warnock.

Christopher Schindler, who scored the goal that took Huddersfield to the Premier League in 2017, was one of the top earners in the 2020-21 season before his move to Nurnburg.

Huddersfield Town have had a topsy-turvy last few seasons, and that appears to be the same again this campaign.

Promotion in 2017, relegation in 2019, a play-off final in 2022 and a near relegation last time out - their fans have seen it all. And, as a result, players have come in and out of the club in a bid to make themselves the heroes.

But throughout that, certain players have garnered a higher wage than others, especially at Premier League level. And, with that in mind, Football League World takes a look at the top earners at the John Smith's Stadium in the last 10 seasons.

NB: This list is taken from Capology, and is therefore an estimate at the highest earning players of that season.

2023-24 - Danny Ward, £22,500

We start with this season, and it's perhaps no surprise that Danny Ward tops this list. The striker made his name at Huddersfield between 2011 and 2015, though a move to Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United and even a Premier League spell at Cardiff City transpired - before Ward found his way back to Huddersfield again in 2020.

He almost fired them to promotion in the 2021-22 season before a play-off final loss vs Nottingham Forest, and he now represents an option of experience that Huddersfield can afford to rely on, with a relatively low wage for the league to boot.

2022-23 - Anthony Knockeart - £37,500

A player that some won't even have remembered joining Huddersfield last season - Anthony Knockaert joined the Terriers back in January of last season on a loan deal from Fulham.

But it was a massively failed spell from the Frenchman. He played just five times in West Yorkshire, with both of his starts ending in goalless defeats to lowly Wigan and a Stoke City side that aren’t the animal they seem to be this season.

Upon Neil Warnock’s appointment at the club, Knockaert only played 18 minutes of football before being left to rot come the end of the season. A transfer to forget for those who sanctioned the deal.

2021-22 - Danny Ward/Jonathan Hogg - £18,462

Ward returns to this list, but this time he is joined by another Huddersfield veteran in Jonathan Hogg. It's notable that Ward's wage did rise from this season to the present day, marginally - but that is expected as he was likely offered better terms than his previous deal.

Hogg, meanwhile, has been at the club for 10 years and it was only fair that he would be one of the higher earners at the club. Though he is a Terriers icon, a wage of just below £20,000-per-week is not so notable in the Championship - even if he has turned out for the club over 300 times.

2020-21 - Christopher Schindler - £25,000

A name that will go down in Huddersfield folklore, Schindler scored the goal that took the club to the top-flight for the first time in 45 years against Reading in the play-off final in 2017.

At this point, it's clear that Huddersfield were still feeling the after effects of the finances that come with a Premier League place. Schindler had been at the club since the start of that famed promotion season, and his wage of £25,000 as he went into his thirties could maybe have rung alarm bells at the John Smith's Stadium before his move to Nurnburg in the summer of 2021.

2019-20 - Terence Kongolo/Christopher Schindler, Steve Mounie - £25,000

Schindler was joined by fellow Premier League signings Terence Kongolo and Steve Mounie at £25,000 in 2019-20; both of whom were unable to secure a move away from the Premier League.

Kongolo was shipped out to Fulham in the January window, though it's unclear what sort of wage he was on in London - and Mounie stayed for one season before departing for Brest, bagging eight goals in a disappointing Championship season.

2018-19 - Aaron Mooy, £50,000

A huge increase from 2019-20 - but that is to be expected with Premier League football. Mooy, who was undoubtedly Huddersfield's star player in the top-flight, earned an incredible £50,000-per-week in west Yorkshire whilst he strutted his stuff under David Wagner.

He was well worth the money, but his wages in that season were not enough to save the Terriers, who were relegated with just 16 points.

2017-18 - Aaron Mooy, £50,000

|t was in the 2017-18 season when Aaron Mooy properly made his name in English football. Signing for Huddersfield that summer from Manchester City, he was awarded the £50,000-per-week contract as a result of promotion from the second-tier.

Two wins in the first two gameweeks - the second win courtesy of a Mooy strike against Newcastle - was enough to momentarily send the Terriers top of the Premier League, though that was short lived.

2016-17 - Aaron Mooy, £30,000

A hat-trick in this list for the Australian. Mooy joined on a season-long loan from City, who had signed him from fellow City Group side Melbourne City in the summer of 2016.

Four goals across the season and a promotion to boot made Mooy the talk of the town, and it proved to be a good deal on both City and Huddersfield's behalf as they made the switch permanent in the following weeks. A true hero for their Premier League era.

2015-16 - Jed Steer - £13,000

It's unusual for a goalkeeper to command the highest wage of anybody in a professional football club, but that happened in the 2015-16 season when Jed Steer was signed on loan from Aston Villa. He originally signed in the summer, but being recalled to help Villa out in October meant his stay was cut short.

However, a return in January saw Steer make 38 appearances for the club, garnering 51 points as they stayed up comfortably.

2014-15 - Grant Holt, £20,000

A true Football League legend, Holt signed for the Terriers after a failed move to Wigan Athletic saw him need to move on elsewhere. Again, his move to Huddersfield didn't quite take off; only two goals in 15 appearances in a loan spell ended in him returning to Wigan in the January window.

Not quite the impact that Huddersfield will have hoped for, and £20,000 per week ten years ago was quite a lot of money.