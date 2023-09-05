Highlights Cardiff City has had a bumpy ride over the past decade, with lower finishes each season and the risk of relegation to League One.

Joe Ralls is currently the highest earning player at the club, taking home just under £24,500 per week.

Alex Smithies and Sheyi Ojo were also among the highest earners in recent seasons, but have since moved on from the club.

Cardiff City have had a relatively bumpy ride over the last ten seasons, and significant wages have been handed out to a number of players, with varying successes.

The last decade began with the Bluebirds' first term back in the Championship after Premier League disappointment. Following four years of second tier football, City were able to have another crack at England's topflight, but the outcome remained the same, and they were once again relegated.

Another four seasons have been and gone since, and Cardiff have registered a lower finish each time. The latest of which almost saw them drop into League One.

Throughout this period, there has been a high turnover of players, but who were the highest earners in each campaign?

All estimated figures are according to Capology.

2023/24 - Joe Ralls

Joe Ralls joined the club as a youth prospect at 16-years-old, and has plied his trade in South Wales ever since.

Now 29, Ralls is in his prime, and has continued to impress the Cardiff faithful so far this season. In the four outings in which he has featured this term, the central midfielder has registered one goal and one assist, as City look set to struggle once again.

He is the highest earning player currently at the club and takes home an estimated wage of just under £24,500 per week.

2022/23 - Joe Ralls

I would like to assure you that Ralls does not occupy every space on this list, however, the same wage as above earns him this spot.

The Cardiff mainstay is approaching 350 matches for the Bluebirds, and was an ever-present when available last term. His performances were often a shining light in what proved to be a dull season for the club. They finished one place above the drop zone.

2021/22 - Alex Smithies

An array of high earners were moved on by the club in the summer of 2022, the most valuable of which was Alex Smithies, who made an estimated £30,000 per week.

He played 29 times that season, splitting the minutes with Dillon Phillips, as City slumped to an 18th-place finish.

Following the expiration of his contract, the former Huddersfield Town goalkeeper got a move to then Premier League side, Leicester City, where he would act as backup.

2020/21 - Sheyi Ojo

A temporary move to the Cardiff City Stadium was the latest in a long line of loans from Liverpool for Sheyi Ojo. The now 26-year-old was sent on seven different spells and impressed most in South Wales, where he eventually moved to permanently in 2022.

During the 20/21 campaign, the versatile attacker was involved in 42 encounters, and netted five and assisted seven, all whilst pocketed £32,500 per week, according to Capology.

In the recent transfer window, he moved to Belgian outfit Kortrijk on yet another loan agreement, after failing to impress.

2019/20 - Alex Smithies

The first season to be interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic sees the return of Alex Smithies.

Smithies impressed during Cardiff's first campaign back in the Championship. He played 30 times, kept 11 clean sheets, and conceded just 31 times as his side finished within the top six.

Unfortunately, a two-one away triumph in the semi-final second leg against Fulham was not enough to book the Bluebirds another trip to the capital.

His wage during this time was the same as his 2021/22 total.

2018/19 - Oumar Niasse

Cardiff's 2018/19 Premier League adventure left a lot to be desired. They finished 18th, just two points off survival, and were on the wrong side of a number of close contests.

Their highest earner at the time was Oumar Niasse, who seemingly struggled to adapt to English football, failing at numerous different clubs.

He was earning an estimated £50,000 per week whilst on loan from Everton and failed to net a single goal in any of his 13 appearances.

2017/18 - Lee Tomlin

Lee Tomlin joined Cardiff from fellow Championship outfit, Bristol City in the summer of 2017. He started just 17 times in their promotion campaign, but still played his part by scoring five times and assisting thrice.

Overall, the Bluebirds amassed 90 points and won automatic promotion, pipping Fulham narrowly.

During this campaign, Tomlin took home approximately £18,500 every week. He played over 50 times throughout his four-year spell, and left the club by mutual consent in 2021.

2016/17 - Rickie Lambert

Whilst in South Wales, Rickie Lambert pocketed an estimated £30,000 per week.

Cardiff were his final club before retirement in 2017, and his time there was tarnished by injury. The former Southampton man started the season well, netting a brace in September that turned a game against Rotherham United on its head, but only added two more strikes to his tally before the end of the season.

Four goals in just 18 appearances for the Bluebirds led manager Neil Warnock to no longer deem the striker's services necessary. Lambert's two-year deal was cut short after just one season.

2015/16 - David Marshall

Former Scotland international goalkeeper, David Marshall, played 278 times for Cardiff throughout his seven-year spell. The 2015/16 season was his final in blue, before a move to Hull City beckoned.

Marshall was the club's highest earner during this time, taking home approximately £20,000 every week.

That season was an impressive one, but ended in heartache, as the Bluebirds finished two places adrift of the play-offs.

2014/15 - Kenwyne Jones

In January 2014, Trinidad and Tobago international, Kenwyne Jones joined the club from Stoke City, and was part of a swap deal alongside Peter Odemwingie.

Overall, Jones played 64 times in two-and-a-half years in South Wales, scoring 17. Jones shone initially during the club's first season back in the Championship. He scored nine by January, but had to be loaned to eventual league winners, Bournemouth, as Cardiff were in the midst of a financial crisis.

The powerful forward was earning approximately £34,000 every week, and had to be offloaded. Upon his return, Jones struggled with injury and eventually moved to the United Arab Emirates.