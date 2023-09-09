Highlights Bristol City's highest paid player for the 2021-22 season is Matty James, earning £27,500 per week and £1,430,000 per year.

Alfie Mawson was the club's highest earner in the 2020-21 season, receiving £31,923 per week and £1,660,000 per year.

Tomas Kalas was the highest paid player for the 2018-19 season, earning £25,000 per week and £1,300,000 per year.

It has been an excellent start to the season for Bristol City in the Championship.

Optimism was high at Ashton Gate heading into the campaign after an impressive summer of transfer business which saw Rob Dickie, Ross McCrorie, Haydon Roberts, Jason Knight and Taylor Gardner-Hickman arrive at the club and that positivity has been backed up by performances on the pitch so far.

After two seasons of progress under Nigel Pearson, Robins fans will be hoping this is the year their side can challenge for the play-offs.

City's financial restrictions mean the club have been unable to spend significant transfer fees under Pearson, but one of the most impressive aspects of the 60-year-old's tenure so far has been his development of young players.

Alex Scott made his first-team breakthrough under Pearson and he completed a £25 million move to Premier League side Bournemouth this summer, allowing the Robins to reinvest some of that in their squad.

Pearson's policy of promoting youth will likely bring in further income for the club in the future, while the departures of some of the higher earners in recent years has reduced the wage bill.

With the club now in a more sustainable position, we looked back at City's highest paid players from each of the last eight seasons.

All figures are according to Capology and it should be stressed that they are an estimate.

2021-22 season to present: Matty James

James was the Robins' highest paid player in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons and that remains the case this campaign, with the midfielder earning £27,500 per week and £1,430,000 per year.

The 32-year-old had worked with Pearson previously at Leicester City, helping the Foxes to promotion to the Premier League in 2014 before playing a key role as they secured survival in the top flight the following year.

He missed the entirety of the Foxes' Premier League title-winning season in 2015-16 through injury and fell out of favour towards the end of his time at the King Power Stadium, spending time out on loan with Barnsley and Coventry City.

James reunited with Pearson at Ashton Gate in June 2021 and he has been a regular throughout his time at the club.

2020-21 season: Alfie Mawson

Defender Mawson was the club's highest earner during the 2020-21 campaign, receiving £31,923 per week and £1,660,000 per year.

After a spell at Barnsley, Mawson joined then Premier League side Swansea City in August 2016 and he impressed during his time in South Wales, earning a call-up to the England squad for friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy in March 2018.

Mawson made the move to Fulham for a fee in the region of £20 million in August 2018, but he fell out of favour at Craven Cottage and joined the Robins on loan in September 2020.

The 29-year-old endured an injury-disrupted spell at Ashton Gate and he was recalled by the Cottagers in March 2021 after making 14 appearances in all competitions for City.

After his departure from Fulham, Mawson returned to former club Wycombe Wanderers last summer, but he was forced to retire from the game in February due to injury.

2019-20 season: Filip Benkovic

Defender Benkovic was the Robins' highest paid player in the 2019-20 season, earning £30,000 per week and £1,560,000 per year.

Benkovic began his career with Dinamo Zagreb in his native Croatia before joining Leicester for a fee of £13 million in August 2018.

It did not work out for Benkovic at the King Power Stadium and he was loaned out to Celtic, Bristol City, Cardiff City and OH Leuven before the club cancelled his contract in January 2022.

Benkovic scored two goals in 10 appearances during his temporary spell at Ashton Gate, but he struggled to nail down a regular place in the starting line-up.

The 26-year-old joined Udinese after his departure from Leicester last January and after spending last season at Eintracht Braunschweig, he is currently on loan at Trabzonspor.

2018-19 season: Tomas Kalas

Defender Kalas was the club's highest earner during the 2018-19 season, receiving £25,000 per week and £1,300,000 per year.

Kalas joined the Robins initially on loan from Chelsea in August 2018 before making the move permanent the following summer for a club-record fee of £8 million.

Despite an injury-disrupted campaign last season which limited him to just nine appearances in all competitions, Kalas was offered a new contract at Ashton Gate, but he opted against signing an extension and joined German 2. Bundesliga side Schalke last month.

The Czech Republic international did prove to be a solid defender at Championship level, but in truth, he did not repay the club's significant investment in him.

2017-18 season: Lois Diony

Many Robins fans may have forgotten the name of Diony, but he was the club's highest paid player during the 2017-18 season, earning £21,058 per week and £1,095,000 per year.

After spells in his native France with Nantes, Dijon and Saint-Etienne, Diony joined City on loan in January 2018.

However, it was an incredibly disappointing stint for Diony at Ashton Gate as he failed to score in seven appearances for the club and the Robins did not take up their option to make the deal permanent.

Diony currently plies his trade for French side Angers and he will be hoping to help his side make an immediate return to Ligue 1 this season.

2016-17 season: Adam Matthews

Defender Matthews was the Robins' highest earner during the 2016-17 season, receiving £25,000 per week and £1,300,000 per year.

After initially joining City on loan from Sunderland in March 2016, Matthews returned to Ashton Gate on a temporary basis that summer.

The Welsh international struggled with injury during his time at the club and he made just 14 appearances in all competitions during the 2016-17 campaign.

After leaving Sunderland in 2019, the Welsh international spent three years with Charlton Athletic and currently plays for Omonia in Cyprus.

2015-16 season: Nathan Baker and Alex Pearce

Defenders Baker and Pearce were the club's joint-highest paid players during the 2015-16 season, both earning £25,000 per week and £1,300,000 per year.

Baker spent the campaign on loan with the Robins from Aston Villa before returning to Ashton Gate on a permanent basis in July 2017.

After suffering a serious head injury against Sheffield United in November 2021, Baker announced his retirement from the game last August.

Pearce joined City on loan from Derby County in January 2016, making seven appearances for the club.

The 34-year-old is currently the vice-captain of League Two side AFC Wimbledon.