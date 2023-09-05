Highlights Takeaway 1: Birmingham City has seen improvements both on and off the football pitch in the 2023/24 season, with new ownership and strong team performance.

The 2023/24 season has so far been excellent for Birmingham City on and off the football pitch.

Off it, the club looks to have sorted its ownership issues with the arrivals of Tom Wagner and Tom Brady.

While on it, John Eustace has got this Birmingham team playing some very good football, which is also picking up very good results.

The Blues are sitting in the play-offs after five league games, with them still unbeaten in the league.

The club was extremely busy in the transfer window, as they made several additions to improve the squad and help Eustace get the team higher up the table.

That so far seems to have worked, and they now head into this international break in fine form. But with several new players coming in, it got us thinking at Football League World about who the highest-paid players at Birmingham City were in the last 10 seasons.

Using Capology, we had a look at the estimated highest paid players at the club in the last 10 seasons…

2014-15: Robert Tesche - £10,000

In the 2014/15 season, Robert Tesche joined Birmingham on loan in March for the remainder of that campaign.

He joined from Nottingham Forest and stayed at the club for three months, during which time he played 12 times for the club, scoring two goals and registering three assists. In 2016, he re-joined the club and added to them 12 appearances.

During his time at the club in the 2014/15 season, Tesche was the club’s highest earner, earning £10,000 a week.

2015-16: Will Buckley - £25,000

Will Buckley joined Birmingham in January 2016 on loan from Sunderland, and he stayed at the club until the end of that campaign.

The winger didn’t feature much for the Blues, only appearing 10 times, and he only scored once in that time.

But Buckley joined from Sunderland on a big wage, and it is believed that while he was at Birmingham City, he was the highest earner on £25,000 a week.

2016-17: Craig Gardner - £28,000

Gardner spent most of his playing career with Birmingham City, joining in 2010 from Aston Villa and then first re-joining on loan from West Brom in 2017 before signing on a permanent basis after that.

The midfielder played 125 times for the club overall in his various spells, netting 16 times and providing five assists.

Gardner is retired from football now, but in the 2016/17 season, Gardner was the club’s highest earner and was believed to be on a weekly wage of £28,000.

2017-18: Carl Jenkinson - £45,000

Carl Jenkinson spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Birmingham City from Premier League side Arsenal.

In the whole campaign, the defender played just nine times for the Blues, as the loan spell was considered a huge failure.

But his time at the club saw him become Birmingham’s highest earner for that season, as he was on a weekly wage of £45,000.

2018-19: Jota Peleteiro - £25,000

Jota Peleteiro joined Birmingham in 2017 from Brentford, and he stayed at the club until the summer of 2019, when he then joined the club’s arch-rivals, Aston Villa.

The 32-year-old played 75 times for the Blues in his short stint at the club, but he did make a name for himself in front of goal, scoring eight times and registering 11 assists.

In the 2018/19 season, Jota was the club’s highest earner, as he was said to be on a weekly wage of £25,000.

2019-20: Scott Hogan - £28,077

Scott Hogan made the unusual move to join Birmingham from Aston Villa in 2020 and has been at the club ever since.

The forward is a very important player for the club, having made over 130 appearances to date with 36 goals scored along the way.

It was the 2019/20 season in which Hogan joined the club that saw him become their highest earner at the time, as he was on a weekly wage of £28,077.

2020-21: Mikel San Jose - £26,538

Mike San Jose joined the Blues on a free transfer in September 2020, and he immediately became the club’s highest earner for that season, earning a weekly wage of £26,538.

The Spaniard left the club the following summer after his contract expired, but he did make 28 appearances for the club in those 12 months.

2021-22: Lyle Taylor - £20,000

In January 2022, Birmingham added forward Lyle Taylor to their ranks for the remainder of that season.

He joined on loan from Nottingham Forest and became the highest earner at the club, as he was on a weekly wage of £20,000.

Taylor helped the club survive relegation as he scored five times in 14 appearances for the Blues.

2022–23: Tahith Chong - £30,000

Last season saw former Manchester United player Tahith Chong join the club on a permanent basis after spending time on loan beforehand.

His permanent move to the club made him their highest earner last season, with Chong said to be earning £30,000 a week.

Chong was very popular with the Birmingham faithful, as he was a regular in their team and contributed significantly at the top end of the pitch.

His short time at Birmingham came to an end this summer, as he was signed by Premier League new boys Luton Town.

2023-24: Krystian Belik - £20,000

Chong’s exit and other changes at the club have meant midfielder Krystian Belik is now the club’s highest earner. Belik is said to be on a weekly wage of £20,000, making him the highest earner for this current season.

The Poland international spent last season on loan at Birmingham from League One side Derby County, and that deal was made permanent this summer.

Belik was an important member of the team last season, and that has continued already into the new campaign, as the midfielder has played in every league game the club has played so far this season.

John Eustace was keen to have Belik again this season, and he will be glad they managed to get the deal over the line.