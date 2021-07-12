West Brom fans will be hoping that their club’s business is starting to get going in the summer transfer window.

Having first gone through the process of appointing a new manager, with Valerien Ismael taking over in The Hawthorns dugout, the club completed their first signing earlier this month, with Alex Mowatt joining from Ismael’s former club Barnsley.

Those of a Baggies persuasion will be hoping for further recruits, and while we wait for them to do that, we’re testing your knowledge of some of the deals West Brom have done in the past, right here.

In order to help with that, we’ve given you the names of 20 past and present West Brom players, and all you have to do, is say whether the club paid a higher or lower transfer fee for them than the next man, according to Transfermarkt.

The higher or lower West Brom transfer fee quiz - Can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 Was Matheus Pereira's £7.43million transfer fee higher or lower than Grady Diangana's? Higher Lower