The higher or lower Queens Park Rangers transfer fee quiz – can you get 20/20?

Queens Park Rangers will be hoping to add further signings to their squad this summer.

Several high-profile deals have already been completed, but Mark Warburton will be determined to add at least a few more before the season gets underway next month.

One thing that they won’t be doing is splashing big bucks on individual players.

QPR have a real track record of paying vast sums for players, but how much do you remember about the transfer fees spent by the club?

We took to Transfermarkt to dig out the fees, so let’s play a little game of higher or lower! Simply decide if the player in question cost a higher or lower fee than the one from the previous question.

1 of 20 QPR paid £2.97m for Conor Washington, was Junior Hoilett's fee higher or lower? Higher Lower