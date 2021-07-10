If there’s one thing that Preston North End fans are used to over the years, it is their club not breaking the bank for new signings.

Their transfer record is disputed, with David Healy’s £1.5 million deal having clauses in that could’ve taken it to £1.8 million whilst many believe Tom Bayliss’s 2019 transfer to be a £2 million deal but local reports say £1.2 million.

Do you know your actual PNE transfer fees though? See if you can work out who the club paid more for out of these players – try and get all 20 correct!

The higher or lower Preston North End transfer fee quiz – can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 Was David Healy's transfer fee higher or lower than Emil Riis'? Higher Lower