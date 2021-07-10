The higher or lower Nottingham Forest transfer fee quiz – can you get 20/20?

Nottingham Forest are yet to bring in any new signings but it would be a huge shock if the whole summer were to go by without any money being spent.

The Reds have splashed out in recent years and with Chris Hughton surely aiming for the play-offs this time out, it would be no surprise to see them do the same over the next few weeks and months.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a quiz all about the transfer fees that Forest have paid in the past…

1 of 20 1. Was Harry Arter's fee higher or lower than Robert Earnshaw's? Higher Lower