Derby County have endured a frightening time over the past 12 months, struggling under Philip Cocu before escaping relegation at the end of the season under Wayne Rooney.

Fans of the East Midlands side thought they may have been able to put all that behind them, but their takeover collapse and the previous possibility of retrospective relegation has sent the club into disarray.

Thankfully for the Rams, their league status is now secured and with just a few weeks to go until the start of the season, Rooney will be hoping the club can be released from the shackles of their embargo and be able to bring in some fresh faces.

But whilst this latest saga continues, why not give this quiz a go? There are 20 players, 20 transfer fees and 20 questions.

Can you get anywhere near 100%? Have a go and find out!

The higher or lower Derby County transfer fee quiz – can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 Kamil Jozwiak joined last September, but was his transfer fee higher or lower than George Thorne's? Higher Lower