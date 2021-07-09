After finishing in 16th position last season in their first season back in the Championship, Coventry City have begun shaping their squad ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

Mark Robins has added some experience in Martyn Waghorn and Simon Moore to his squad, whilst Ben Sheaf has arrived on a permanent basis from Arsenal for an undisclosed fee.

Of fees that have been disclosed, can you guess if these 20 past or present Coventry players went for higher or lower than these numbers? Try and get full marks to prove you know more than the rest!

The higher or lower Coventry City transfer fee quiz – can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 Was Craig Bellamy's transfer fee higher or lower than Lee Hughes'? Higher Lower