The higher or lower Bristol City transfer fee quiz – can you get 20/20?

Bristol City’s move for Oxford United centre-back Rob Atkinson included a reported fee of £1.6 million, which could end up looking like a real bargain if he can impress at Ashton Gate.

That seven-figure sum is likely a massive chunk of Nigel Pearson’s current transfer budget but it’s far from the biggest fee that the Robins have ever paid for a player.

We’ve scoured Transfermarkt’s archives to put together a higher or lower quiz and test whether you know how much City paid in previous transfers…

1 of 20 1. Was Adam Nagy's fee higher or lower than Nathan Baker's? Higher Lower