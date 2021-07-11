The higher or lower Bolton Wanderers transfer fee quiz – can you get 20/20?

Bolton Wanderers kickstart their League One campaign in little under four weeks, after promotion back to the third-tier was confirmed on the final day of the League Two season.

The stature of clubs back in League One makes for a very exciting season, and whilst Ian Evatt’s side might be new around the block, they are a team who are expected to finish in and around the division’s play off positions.

Bolton will be hoping that back to back promotions can be achieved, despite not currently possessing the spending power they once had.

Whilst we wait for Bolton’s campaign to commence, we are testing your knowledge of Bolton’s transfer fees in past seasons. All we need you to say is whether you think the club paid a higher or lower fee for them than the next player, according to Transfermarkt.

