The higher or lower AFC Wimbledon transfer fee quiz – can you get 20/20?

AFC Wimbledon are facing a crucial next few weeks in the transfer market as they aim to get their squad ready for the start of the 2021/22 League One season.

Mark Robinson’s side have already managed to secure the addition of a few promising signings this summer so far with the likes of Luke McCormick, Darius Charles and George Marsh all arriving.

AFC Wimbledon have made a lot of promising signings over the last few years and some of those have gone on to have major impacts for them. However, there have also been others that proved to be unsuccessful. They will be hoping that any further transfers they make this summer will prove to be wise investments.

With that in mind, we test your knowledge on AFC Wimbledon’s previous transfer moves and see if you know whether these players were signed for higher or lower fees than the other player listed as an option. Can you get 20/20!

1 of 20 Was Chris Arthur’s transfer fee higher or lower than Barry Fuller? Higher Lower