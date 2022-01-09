‘The hero’ – Many QPR fans react as player stars in eventual victory over Rotherham United

QPR and Rotherham United played out an entertaining 1-1 draw after extra time at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium yesterday.

However, it was the Championship club who eventually progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup in a penalty shoot-out.

After a goalless draw during normal time, Michael Ihiekwe opened the scoring for the visitors in the 98th minute, with Lyndon Dykes restoring parity in West London with five minutes left to play of extra time.

QPR secured an 8-7 victory on penalties, with Jordan Archer proving to be the hero.

Archer, who has played a deputy role within the QPR squad this season as a result of Seny Dieng’s continued excellence, certainly put in a decent audition for the number one spot during the 120 minutes of football at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, before playing a starring role in the penalty shoot out.

The 28-year-old won the contest for his side by preventing Chiedozie Ogbene from converting from the spot.

However, the goalkeeper was rushed to hospital after that decisive save, injuring his shoulder in the process of denying Ogbene from 12 yards.

Here, we take a look at how QPR fans on Twitter have reacted to Archer’s performances against Rotherham yesterday afternoon…

Big Jord the hero💙 https://t.co/dvCwpLu499 — James Dunne (@jimmydunne70) January 8, 2022

Saved us a couple of times in the game. Hope the injury isn’t too long — Mark Warbiola (@special1JC) January 9, 2022

Was mustard today , hope the injury isn’t bad need your back next week! — Joe (@Joe00595712) January 8, 2022

Played rather well. Great to have two solid keepers. Hope injury not serious. — Ken Whitelaw (@whitelawkr) January 8, 2022

Well Done Jordan – wish you well & hope your injury isn’t too serious. Great save 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/8ygObox1BW — gαz (@GRDHoops) January 9, 2022

Hope injury is not too bad. Was the match winner In the end — El Tel (@ElTel98419113) January 8, 2022

Brilliant save but a bit of a worry over the injury. Let’s hope it’s not a dislocated shoulder, he has waited so long to get some first team game time. — Peter Hamm (@PeterHamm10) January 9, 2022