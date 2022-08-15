The hardest Stoke City quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

Stoke City will be looking to bounce back from the 3-1 defeat that they suffered at the hands of Huddersfield Town when they host Middlesbrough at the bet365 Stadium on Wednesday.

After Lewis Baker levelled proceedings in Saturday’s fixture, Danny Ward and Jordan Rhodes scored two goals for the Terriers in the closing stages of the game.

If Stoke are unable to secure positive results in their upcoming league fixtures, manager Michael O’Neill may need to bolster his squad by making some more signings.

