Stockport County are back in the EFL and are a welcome addition in League Two.

Under the management of Dave Challinor they have had a steady, if unspectacular start to 2022/23.

We take your mind off the back-to-back nature of the EFL fixtures here, looking to test your knowledge of the club with the hardest Stockport quiz on the internet.

Can you showcase your knowledge and score 100%?

Take on the quiz below and let us know how you get on:

The hardest Stockport County quiz on the internet - Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 In what year were Stockport County founded? 1883 1884