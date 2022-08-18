The hardest Shrewsbury Town quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

Shrewsbury Town will have been glad to pick up their first league win of the season last weekend.

After a 3-2 victory over Carlisle in the EFL Cup in midweek, Steve Cotterill’s side followed it up with all three points against Wycombe Wanderers.

Another positive result followed on Tuesday night with a point earned at home to Derby County.

