Sheffield Wednesday have started the League One season in positive fashion without looking completely back to their best.

Darren Moore’s Owls were favourites to win the third tier league title heading into the campaign and are justifying that so far.

It will be interesting to monitor their transfer business in the final weeks of the window.

Here, we have put together a 24 question quiz, the hardest Wednesday one on the internet, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

The hardest Sheffield Wednesday quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 Where did the club finish in the Championship in 2012/13? 17th 18th 19th 20th