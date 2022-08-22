Sheffield United will be striving to return to the Premier League at the end of this Championship campaign, after narrowly missing out on promotion last time out.

Whilst we wait and see whether or not the Blades can win promotion during the 2022/23 second tier campaign, here, we have devised a 24 question quiz that will test your knowledge of all things Sheffield United Football Club.

Can you manage to score full marks on this latest quiz? Let us know your scores on social media!

The hardest Sheffield United quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?