The hardest Reading FC quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

Reading will be desperate to record a respectable finish this season as they continue to enjoy what has been a productive summer in the transfer window so far.

There are a few players they will want to recruit before the deadline – but considering the restrictions they are under – the Royals have done a reasonably good job.

As we continue to wait and see who else they can bring in between now and the start of September, we are testing your knowledge with a difficult quiz on the second-tier side.

It might be tough to score 100% in this one – but give it a go anyway!

1 of 24 When was the club founded? 1871 1876 1881 1886