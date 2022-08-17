Portsmouth have a famous history but how much do you know about the club?

In the following quiz on the men from Fratton Park, we’re taking a look at some questions concerning their distant past and their more recent history, and asking you to see if you can get full marks.

There are 24 questions to attempt, see if you can get 100% and then share your scores on social media with other Portsmouth fans to see how you compare…

The hardest Portsmouth FC quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 Who did Portsmouth beat in the 2007/08 FA Cup final? Chelsea Bristol City Swansea City Cardiff City