Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Port Vale News

The hardest Port Vale quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Port Vale will be looking to get back to winning ways in League One this evening when they head to Stadium MK to face Milton Keynes Dons.

After winning their opening game of the season, Vale suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Exeter City before picking up a point in their showdown with Bolton Wanderers last weekend.

Set to take on an MK Dons side that have lost all three of their league matches in the current campaign, it will be interesting to see how Darrell Clarke’s side will approach this fixture.

Ahead of tonight’s game, we have decided to create a quiz which is designed to test out your Port Vale knowledge.

Will you get 100%?

Get involved now!

The hardest Port Vale quiz on the internet - Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24

How many points have Port Vale amassed in the second-tier of English football during their history?


Related Topics:

Freelance writer for Football League World. Previously worked for 90min & GiveMeSport.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: The hardest Port Vale quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: