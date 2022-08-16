Oxford United will be hoping to compete at the right end of the division this season despite a tough start to their 2022/23 campaign.

The fact they won’t be in the spotlight as much as the likes of Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday may benefit them – but they still need to get points on the board as quickly as possible.

Whilst we wait to see how their season will pan out, we are quizzing you on the third-tier side with 24 difficult quiz questions!

Do you think you can score 100%? Why not give it a go, testing yourself against your friends and find out how well you can do?

The hardest Oxford United quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 The club were founded in which year? 1883 1888 1893 1898