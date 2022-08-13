Do Not Sell My Personal Information
The hardest Millwall quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

Millwall started the new Championship season with a victory over Stoke City.

First half goals from Leeds United loanee Charlie Cresswell secured a perfect start to the campaign for Gary Rowett’s side.

Cresswell is one of several additions to the Lions’ squad that has been made during the summer transfer window.

But with three weeks remaining until the September 1 deadline, we may still see some activity in the market from the London club.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz… 

[freshpress-quiz id=”679305″ title=”The hardest Millwall quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?”]


