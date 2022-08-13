Huddersfield Town
The hardest Huddersfield Town quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?
Huddersfield Town supporters are a passionate bunch, which is what has made the last couple of months difficult for the Terriers.
Play-off heartbreak has been followed by an exodus at the John Smith’s Stadium, plus a rough start to 2022/23.
Recover some pride here, though, by taking on our 24-question Huddersfield quiz, which we think is particularly difficult – therefore, we are going to be impressed by anyone scoring 100%!
Take it on below and let us know how you get on: