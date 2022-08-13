Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Huddersfield Town

The hardest Huddersfield Town quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Huddersfield Town supporters are a passionate bunch, which is what has made the last couple of months difficult for the Terriers. 

Play-off heartbreak has been followed by an exodus at the John Smith’s Stadium, plus a rough start to 2022/23.

Recover some pride here, though, by taking on our 24-question Huddersfield quiz, which we think is particularly difficult – therefore, we are going to be impressed by anyone scoring 100%!

Take it on below and let us know how you get on:

1 of 24

What squad number did Tom Lees wear in 2021/22?


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: The hardest Huddersfield Town quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: