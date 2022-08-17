Hartlepool United will be looking to kick-start their season by securing a victory in their showdown with Bradford City this weekend.

Paul Hartley’s side have only managed to accumulate a relatively underwhelming total of two points from their opening four league fixtures.

Set to take on a Bradford outfit who suffered a 1-0 defeat to Colchester United on Tuesday, it will be interesting to see what approach Hartlepool will take in this particular fixture.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, we have decided to create a quiz which is designed to test out your Hartlepool knowledge.

Will you be able to get full marks?

Get involved now!

The hardest Hartlepool United quiz on the internet - Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 Have Hartlepool United ever played in the second-tier of English football? Yes No