Crewe Alexandra supporters will be hoping that their latest stay in League Two is a brief one, having been consigned to relegation from the third tier last season.

David Artell’s long-term reign at the Railwaymen came to an end as he couldn’t arrest the club’s slide, and now it’s the turn of former youth team manager Alex Morris to try and regain the club’s place in that division.

Crewe fans – do you think you can score top marks on perhaps the hardest Alexandra quiz on the internet? Have a go at our new quiz and see if you can score full marks!

The hardest Crewe Alexandra quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 What year were Crewe founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897